Snaith Marches Through Winter

A disappointingly small field of seven will face the starter for the second leg of the Cape Winter Series at Kenilworth on Sunday.

Justin Snaith and owner Fred Crabbia will be rubbing their hands in glee as African Night Sky takes his next step to Winter Triple Crown glory.

The Highlands, Part Of Ridgemont, sponsored R250 000 Gr3 Winter Classic looks to be tailormade for the Dynasty gelding African Night Sky who trotted up in the first leg over 200m shorter last month.

Carrying a 1kg penalty for that victory, Bernard Fayd’herbe will be given a similar opportunity to ride a confident waiting race, in a race where pace – or a lack of it – could well play a role.

Being out of a Cozzene mare who won to 2450m, African Night Sky should have no issues with the extra and goes for his fourth career win.

Candice Bass-Robinson’s yard has been in a rich vein of feature form and Our Mate Art is the first of their duo.

The son of Artie Schiller tried his heart out but had no answer to African Night Sky’s powerful finishing burst in the Winter Guineas and came up 1,25 lengths short.

On paper, his 1kg swing at the weights will certainly level the playing field slightly – but Aldo Domeyer is unlikely to be fit to take the ride.

Elevated has failed to build on his excellent Cape Guineas fourth and has not yet recovered from his possibly ill-conceived tilt at the Investec Cape Derby.

At the time his trainer Riaan van Reenen said that he would be given time to mature and develop.

His two return runs – including a weak effort in the Winter Guineas – suggest that he will struggle to assert himself here.

Van Reenen won this race 12 years ago with the good filly Sweet Virginia.

The Australian-bred Turbulent Air is stablemate to the favourite and tries the 1800m for the first time.

He was reported not striding out when a modest fifth and 4,35 lengths behind African Night Sky and is surely better than that effort.

Andre Nel’s Loadshedder has won twice in eight starts and steps up in ground.

The son of Gimmethegreenlight stayed on well for a 3 length third in the Winter Guineas and his 1kg pull will certainly bring him closer to African Night Sky.

This R900 000 sale graduate is yet to run a bad race in 8 starts and is worth including.

Ollivander has lost form since his nice third behind Horizon in the Gr3 Politician Stakes on L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate day.

Well back in his last three starts, he was 9,40 lengths behind African Night Sky in the Guineas and even with a 1kg pull cannot be fancied to reverse the standings.

The Var gelding Verdier never showed in the Winter Guineas when running 5,60 lengths behind African Night Sky.

Being out of a good mare who won up to 2850m, it is possible that he will enjoy the step up in trip but will need to improve many lengths to feature.

It looks to be African Night Sky’s race to lose.

Our Mate Art could challenge with the weight advantage and if he enjoys the step-up to the 1800m.

It looks tough for the rest.