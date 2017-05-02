Grey’s Inn For Western Cape

Zabeel stallion Grey’s Inn, sire of Gr1 winners including the imperious Legal Eagle and King Of Pain, is to stand at Highlands Stud, a part of Ridgemont, in Robertson for the first one and a half months of the 2017 breeding season.

The move is made in the light of the great success of the stallion, one of the best South African domestic and international performers and rated internationally (TRC) as the best stallion in South Africa.

Karoo breeders will not be abandoned by the horse because he will return to Rosedene after his stint at Highlands – and Karoo breeders are of course welcome to travel mares to him in that 6 week period – but at the same time, access to the horse for Western Cape breeders is now made easier for the early season period.

The success of Legal Eagle is the current headline news for Grey’s Inn perhaps with more to come. Meanwhile he sires juvenile winners and 3 year olds and up, with the majority winning at 1200-1600m as befits a multiple Gr1 winner and placer at home and abroad.

His AEPR is second only to Captain Al (source Sporting Post).

Grey’s Inn stands for a fee of R 30,000 + VAT Live Foal**.

Bookings for his stay at Highlands will be controlled by Highlands – please contact Mike Sharkey on 082 372 2682 or [email protected]

Graeme Koster of Rosedene Stud is of course also available for comment although bookings will be referred to Highlands for the period.

The AllanStallions Scale of Fees as published will apply throughout the season to Grey’s Inn subject to availability.

** – Number of Services (all plus VAT all Live Foal)

1 Service R 30,000.00

2 Services R27,500.00

3 Services R25,000.00

4 Services R24,000.00

5 Services R23,000.00

6+ Services R22,000.00

Press Release issued by AllanBloodlines – contact: [email protected]