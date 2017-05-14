Greyville Pull-Up Area ‘Saturated’

Following continued heavy rain and a protest by the jockeys that the pull-up area had become unsafe, the meeting at Greyville on Sunday, May 14 was abandoned after the running of the second race.

Torrential rain and gale-force winds buffeted the course over the weekend with 52mm recorded before the start of the meeting. However, more heavy rain soaked the course before the start of the first race with another 20mm being recorded.

NHA Chief Stipendiary Steward, Shaun Parker, said, “The bottom line is that with all the rain, the pull-up area where the poly track meets the grass track had become saturated. The jockey’s protested that the area had become unsafe. An inspection panel, consisting of officials, jockeys and trainers, examined the area and in the interests of safety it was decided to abandon the meeting.”

Gold Circle Racing Executive, Raf Sheik, confirmed that because of the saturated pull-up area caused by the extreme weather conditions the meeting was abandoned in the interests of safety for jockeys and horses