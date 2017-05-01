Greyville Festival To End Champions Season

Gold Circle and Prosport International have entered into a five year agreement to promote a festival around the Gold Cup meeting.

Mike Makaab of Prosport says that they intend to make it a ‘real experience’ without detracting from the horseracing.

“Saturday will be a party day culminating in a top-class concert in the evening” says Makaab.

He promised ‘some of the best names in SA music’.

“We have engaged with City and Province and they are super excited that we will be creating another festival to attract tourists,” says Hawkins.

Watch the movie

Concerts and horseracing are popular all over the world.

Doncaster Racecourse are advertising a top quality act after their meeting on 20 May.