Top Filly Sold In Training

Highlands, a part of Ridgemont, has purchased the high-class Trippi filly Live Life for an undisclosed sum as part of a broader move to bolster their broodmare band with black-type stock.

The iconic Highlands Stud was recently acquired by the Kieswetter family’s Ridgemont Stud and spokesman Craig Carey confirmed the purchase of the 3yo.

“We raced her Western Winter half-sister Cold As Ice and have Vice Versa in training with Brett Crawford. Live Life is a bright prospect and we are thrilled to have bought her and be able to race her before she moves on to our paddocks,” he said.

Carey confirmed to the Sporting Post that Live Life would stay in training with Candice Bass-Robinson and is likely to be aimed at the Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint next month.

Live Life was bought for R2,5 million at the 2015 Cape Premier Yearling Sale by Rustenburg based game breeder Piet du Toit and his wife Vivia. They also bought the sale record breaker, Horizon, for R5,2 million at the same time. They race in the green and khaki of Hunkydory Investments.

Live Life has won 5 races from 11 starts, including the Gr2 Sceptre Stakes and banked the second biggest winner’s cheque in over a century of horseracing in this country when she stormed in to win the $500 000 CTS Sprint at Kenilworth on Sun Met day.

Bred by top breeders Avontuur, she is a daughter of the smashing National Assembly seven-time winning speedster Viva. She thus hails from a top Avontuur female line.