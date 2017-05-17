Good Luck, Callan!

After receiving a coveted invitation from the Hong Kong Jockey Club last last week, Callan Murray jets off to Hong Kong on Wednesday, 17 May 2017 to start his new challenge.

He will have to hit the ground running in order to settle in, get his medical clearance and familiarise himself with the track as he takes his first rides at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Callan has been granted a short term contract and will ride in Hong Kong until the end of their current season. However, South African fans can rest assured that he will be back to fulfil his riding commitments during Champions Season.

We wish him a safe trip and every success.