Honour For SA Breeder

The honorary degree of Doctor Legum was conferred on highly respected breeder Altus Joubert at the Potchefstroom campus of the North-West University last Wednesday.

The degree was awarded in recognition of his excellence as an academic and a legal practitioner, international status and recognition, contribution to the law and education, community involvement and special connection with the Faculty of Law at the NWU.

Advocate Joubert is known to the SA horseracing and breeding industry as the breeder of recent newsmaker National Colour, South Africa’s Horse of the Year in 2006.

He also won the Equus Award as South Africa’s International Breeder of the Year in 2004 for breeding Crimson Palace, the first South African bred filly to win a Gr1 race in the USA.

Advocate Joubert has been one of only two people ever to be elected Chairman of the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association of South Africa and Chairman of the controlling body of the industry, the National Horseracing Authority.

Read his acceptance speech here