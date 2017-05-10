Include Snaith In Quartets Today

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – BALLROOM DANCE (2): A nice filly but will need a bit further – however she is doing nicely at home.

ERIC SANDS

Race 1 – BENDY BULLET (3): Has not seen the Kenilworth front stretch only the back stretch and is likely to be green – however she is showing speed at home.

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – FREEDOM CHARTER (5): She should be a very green type and we are not expecting much from her on debut.

ANDRE NEL

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

SNAITH RACING

Race 1 – TOUGH LOVE (11): A nice type with good speed but should need her first run – include in quartets.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Race 3 – CAPTAIN FALCON (8): Will need the run.

HAROLD CRAWFORD

Race 3 – SPECTRA FORCE (10): I think he will need the run and further than 1200m but he is a nice horse.

