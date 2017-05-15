Interference – De Gouveia Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Durban on 8 May 2017, Apprentice Jockey Diego De Gouveia was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7, in that as the rider of TROPICAL BLOW he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to other runners when shifting outwards in the closing stages of Race 6 at Scottsville Racecourse on 6 May 2017.

Apprentice Jockey De Gouveia pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Board, after considering the evidence, found Apprentice Jockey De Gouveia guilty of the charge and imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of seven days.

Apprentice Jockey De Gouveia has the right of appeal against the penalty imposed.