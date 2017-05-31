Interference – Van Rensburg Suspended

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Port Elizabeth on 26 May 2017, Jockey Marco Van Rensburg was charged with a contravention of Rule 62.2.7, in that he failed to ensure that he did not cause interference to GREEN LANTERN whilst riding CLASSIFY at the 1200m in Race 9 at Fairview Racecourse on 13 May 2017.

Jockey Van Rensburg pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Board, after considering the evidence, found Jockey Van Rensburg guilty of the charge and imposed a suspension from riding in races for a period of seven days.

Jockey Van Rensburg waived his Right of Appeal and he is suspended from riding in races from 3 June 2017 to 9 June 2017, both days inclusive.