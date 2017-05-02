Jooste’s Flying Frankel

Frankel has yet another new three-year-old winner on his record, after son Straight Shooter hosed up on his debut in a mile maiden for unraced three-year-old colts and geldings at Saint-Cloud on Monday.

The colt, trained by Andre Fabre for Markus Jooste, eased clear of his rivals under Pierre-Charles Boudot with Zaryio, a gelding by Rio De La Plata, seven lengths back in second and the Footstepsinthesand colt Saint Ferdinand in third.

Straight Shooter, who holds entries in the Prix du Jockey Club and Grand Prix de Paris, was bred by Serge Boucheron out of the unraced Machiavellian mare Straight Lass, who has also produced Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Naaqoos, Prix La Force winner Barastraight and Straight Miss, the dam of Prix de Cabourg scorer Mazameer.

Straight Lass was bred by Ballymacoll Stud and is related to many of the operation’s stars, as a half-sister to the dam of Australian Group 1 hero Sir John Hawkwood out of Prix de Flore winner Gay Hellene, from the family of champion Pilsudski.

Straight Lass also has a yearling filly by Invincible Spirit.

Straight Shooter was bought by Peter and Ross Doyle with Jooste’s Mayfair Speculators for €400,000 at the Arqana August Yearling Sale in 2015.

Frankel has been in cracking form with his debut three-year-olds, having fielded Craven Stakes winner Eminent, Sandown Classic Trial scorer Cunco and Epsom Derby Trial winner Cracksman, plus Greenham Stakes runner-up Dream Castle and Prix de la Grotte third Lady Frankel.

