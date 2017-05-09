SA Breeder Expands To Britain

Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Juddmonte Farms has sold approximately 1,460 acres of land in Berkshire and Kentucky, Racing Post reported Monday.

The British tract, numbering 890 acres encompassed the original Juddmonte Farms–purchased in 1982–at Wargrave in Berkshire has been acquired confidentially by a breeder in South Africa that wants to expand to Britain.

The Sporting Post spoke to two leading South African breeders.

Craig Carey of Highlands, part of Ridgemont, confirmed that it was ‘definitely not us’.

John Koster of Klawervlei Stud said that he knew nothing about the transaction.

