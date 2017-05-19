July Entry Changes Stables

Dual Summer Cup winner and 2017 Vodacom Durban July entry, Master Sabina, has changed stables and will now be trained by Justin Snaith as from 18 May 2017.

The son of Jet Master has raced out of the Geoff Woodruff yard throughout his distinguished career.

The R4,25 million Vodacom Durban July will be run at Greyville on Saturday 1 July.

Key dates for the big race:

Second Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 29 May 2017

Final Supplementary Entries: Close 11:00 Monday, 12 June 2017

Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Final Declaration: Close 11:00 Monday, 19 June 2017

Final Field and Draw: Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Public Gallops: 7am at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June 2017.