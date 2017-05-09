July Log Latest

The Michael Azzie trained dual Grade 1 winner, Hat Puntano (ARG), was an interesting supplementary entry this morning for the 2017 Vodacom Durban July bringing to 47 the number of horses still in contention for the big race on 1 July 2017.
The first VDJ Log has been issued by Gold Circle and serves as a clear indication as to who would be in the field if the race was run tomorrow.
“We have not considered Hat Puntano at this stage as he has yet to win beyond 1600 metres and has not been seen in action since July 2016,” said Gold Circle Racing Executive Raf Sheik. “Hopefully he will make his South African debut in the near future,” he added.
The top six spots on the VDJ Log are occupied by horses who have won automatic qualifying races this season. Marinaresco and Captain America, at 7 and 8, lead the way amongst the balance but there is a long way to go yet and those on the outside looking in still have plenty of opportunities to qualify.
The VDJ LOG as at 14:00 on Tuesday 9 May 2017:-
|
NO.
|
HORSE
|
MR
|
TRAINER
|
1
|
DEO JUVENTE
|
115
|
Geoff Woodruff
|
2
|
AL SAHEM
|
106
|
Sean Tarry
|
3
|
HEAVENLY BLUE
|
106
|
Mike de Kock
|
4
|
MASTER SABINA
|
110
|
Geoff Woodruff
|
5
|
ORCHID ISLAND
|
99
|
Mike de Kock
|
6
|
EDICT OF NANTES
|
102
|
Brett Crawford
|
7
|
MARINARESCO
|
115
|
Candice Bass-Robinson
|
8
|
CAPTAIN AMERICA
|
116
|
Brett Crawford
|
9
|
BELA-BELA
|
109
|
Justin Snaith
|
10
|
FRENCH NAVY
|
112
|
Sean Tarry
|
11
|
THE CONGLOMERATE
|
107
|
Joey Ramsden
|
12
|
BRAZUCA
|
108
|
Johan Janse van Vuuren
|
13
|
KRAMBAMBULI
|
107
|
Justin Snaith
|
14
|
SARATOGA DANCER
|
107
|
Duncan Howells
|
15
|
PAGODA
|
101
|
Geoff Woodruff
|
16
|
ELUSIVE SILVA
|
99
|
Justin Snaith
|
17
|
NIGHTINGALE
|
105
|
Candice Bass-Robinson
|
18
|
IT’S MY TURN
|
106
|
Justin Snaith
|
19
|
ZODIAC RULER
|
99
|
Justin Snaith
|
20
|
MASTER SWITCH
|
101
|
Geoff Woodruff
|
The next 5 in alphabetical order:
|
GIRL ON THE RUN
|
98
|
Johan Janse van Vuuren
|
LIEGE
|
102
|
Sean Tarry
|
PRINCE OF WALES
|
100
|
Justin Snaith
|
SAFE HARBOUR
|
101
|
Sean Tarry
|
SILVER MOUNTAIN
|
102
|
Candice Bass-Robinson
Other big dates to diarise:
Final Supplementary Entries: Close 11h00 Monday, 12 June
Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June
Final Declaration: Close 11h00 Monday, 19 June
Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June
Public Gallops: 07h00 at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June