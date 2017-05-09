Home » Racing & Sport » July Log Latest

July Log Latest

Where's your fancy for the big one?



The Michael Azzie trained dual Grade 1 winner, Hat Puntano (ARG), was an interesting supplementary entry this morning for the 2017 Vodacom Durban July bringing to 47 the number of horses still in contention for the big race on 1 July 2017.

Deo Juvente wins the Victory Moon StakesDeo Juvente – tops the log

The first VDJ Log has been issued by Gold Circle and serves as a clear indication as to who would be in the field if the race was run tomorrow.

“We have not considered Hat Puntano at this stage as he has yet to win beyond 1600 metres and has not been seen in action since July 2016,” said Gold Circle Racing Executive Raf Sheik. “Hopefully he will make his South African debut in the near future,” he added.

The top six spots on the VDJ Log are occupied by horses who have won automatic qualifying races this season. Marinaresco and Captain America, at 7 and 8, lead the way amongst the balance but there is a long way to go yet and those on the outside looking in still have plenty of opportunities to qualify.

The VDJ LOG as at 14:00 on Tuesday 9 May 2017:-

NO.

HORSE

MR

TRAINER

1

DEO JUVENTE

115

Geoff Woodruff

2

AL SAHEM

106

Sean Tarry

3

HEAVENLY BLUE

106

Mike de Kock

4

MASTER SABINA

110

Geoff Woodruff

5

ORCHID ISLAND

99

Mike de Kock

6

EDICT OF NANTES

102

Brett Crawford

7

MARINARESCO

115

Candice Bass-Robinson

8

CAPTAIN AMERICA

116

Brett Crawford

9

BELA-BELA

109

Justin Snaith

10

FRENCH NAVY

112

Sean Tarry

11

THE CONGLOMERATE

107

Joey Ramsden

12

BRAZUCA

108

Johan Janse van Vuuren

13

KRAMBAMBULI

107

Justin Snaith

14

SARATOGA DANCER

107

Duncan Howells

15

PAGODA

101

Geoff Woodruff

16

ELUSIVE SILVA

99

Justin Snaith

17

NIGHTINGALE

105

Candice Bass-Robinson

18

IT’S MY TURN

106

Justin Snaith

19

ZODIAC RULER

99

Justin Snaith

20

MASTER SWITCH

101

Geoff Woodruff

The next 5 in alphabetical order:

GIRL ON THE RUN

98

Johan Janse van Vuuren

LIEGE

102

Sean Tarry

PRINCE OF WALES

100

Justin Snaith

SAFE HARBOUR

101

Sean Tarry

SILVER MOUNTAIN

102

Candice Bass-Robinson

 

Other big dates to diarise:

Final Supplementary Entries: Close 11h00 Monday, 12 June

Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June

Final Declaration: Close 11h00 Monday, 19 June

Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June

Public Gallops: 07h00 at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June

2017 Vodacom Durban July

