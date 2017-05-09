July Log Latest

The Michael Azzie trained dual Grade 1 winner, Hat Puntano (ARG), was an interesting supplementary entry this morning for the 2017 Vodacom Durban July bringing to 47 the number of horses still in contention for the big race on 1 July 2017.

The first VDJ Log has been issued by Gold Circle and serves as a clear indication as to who would be in the field if the race was run tomorrow.

“We have not considered Hat Puntano at this stage as he has yet to win beyond 1600 metres and has not been seen in action since July 2016,” said Gold Circle Racing Executive Raf Sheik. “Hopefully he will make his South African debut in the near future,” he added.

The top six spots on the VDJ Log are occupied by horses who have won automatic qualifying races this season. Marinaresco and Captain America, at 7 and 8, lead the way amongst the balance but there is a long way to go yet and those on the outside looking in still have plenty of opportunities to qualify.

The VDJ LOG as at 14:00 on Tuesday 9 May 2017:-

NO. HORSE MR TRAINER 1 DEO JUVENTE 115 Geoff Woodruff 2 AL SAHEM 106 Sean Tarry 3 HEAVENLY BLUE 106 Mike de Kock 4 MASTER SABINA 110 Geoff Woodruff 5 ORCHID ISLAND 99 Mike de Kock 6 EDICT OF NANTES 102 Brett Crawford 7 MARINARESCO 115 Candice Bass-Robinson 8 CAPTAIN AMERICA 116 Brett Crawford 9 BELA-BELA 109 Justin Snaith 10 FRENCH NAVY 112 Sean Tarry 11 THE CONGLOMERATE 107 Joey Ramsden 12 BRAZUCA 108 Johan Janse van Vuuren 13 KRAMBAMBULI 107 Justin Snaith 14 SARATOGA DANCER 107 Duncan Howells 15 PAGODA 101 Geoff Woodruff 16 ELUSIVE SILVA 99 Justin Snaith 17 NIGHTINGALE 105 Candice Bass-Robinson 18 IT’S MY TURN 106 Justin Snaith 19 ZODIAC RULER 99 Justin Snaith 20 MASTER SWITCH 101 Geoff Woodruff The next 5 in alphabetical order: GIRL ON THE RUN 98 Johan Janse van Vuuren LIEGE 102 Sean Tarry PRINCE OF WALES 100 Justin Snaith SAFE HARBOUR 101 Sean Tarry SILVER MOUNTAIN 102 Candice Bass-Robinson

Other big dates to diarise:

Final Supplementary Entries: Close 11h00 Monday, 12 June

Weights Published: Tuesday, 13 June

Final Declaration: Close 11h00 Monday, 19 June

Announcement of the Final Field and Barrier Draws will take place on Tuesday, 20 June

Public Gallops: 07h00 at Greyville Racecourse, Thursday, 22 June