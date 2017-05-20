DAN KATZ FOR DARRYL HODGSON

Race 3 – DEX DEXTER (9): A very nice horse – we have taken our time with him – it will be tough from draw 9 over 1400m but we expect him to run pretty well nevertheless. This horse is one to follow for the future and we are hoping he earns some stake money today.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.