Farming The Champions!

One of South Africa’s most popular, and increasingly successful, thoroughbred auctions is set to take place next month.

The 2017 Klawervlei Farm Sale has an exceptionally strong catalogue, with number of high quality lots by some of the country’s leading sires.

Graduates of the Farm Sale, one of South Africa’s newest thoroughbred auctions, have been notching up wins all over the country, and include some of the country’s most exciting racehorses.

Among the recent stars to have been purchased off past Klawervlei Farm Sales was the 2017 G1 Investec Cape Derby winner Edict Of Nantes, the undefeated Social Order, and top class 2yo Barrack Street. The latter, whose wins include the G3 Protea Stakes and Listed Storm Bird Stakes, holds an entry in the Gr1 Tsogo Sun Gold Medallion.

Another smart performer sold off the Farm Sale is the smart filly Neala, who has been entered for the G1 SA Fillies Sprint, while multiple stakes winner Door Of Deception was a R130 000 buy from the 2013 sale.

Previous high class performers sold at the Farm Sale include Klawervlei’s exciting resident sire and Equus Champion Sprinter Captain Of All –one of the world’s highest rated sprinters in 2015.

Captain Of All, whose first foals have arrived to rave reviews, cost just R100 000 at the 2012 Farm Sale and went on to earn more than R2.2 million in stakes. His sire Captain Al has eight lots on offer at this year’s sale.

Some of South Africa’s top breeders and stallions are represented at this year’s Farm Sale, with the catalogue also including some yearlings with truly international pedigrees.

Leading local sires represented at this year’s sale include Captain Al, Dynasty, Trippi, and Var while Jet Master’s versatile July winning son Pomodoro has 18 members of his first crop on sale – including a colt out of a winning ½ sister to recent Gr1 winners Rafeef and Mustaaqeem (Lot 96).

Other stallions with first crop yearlings on sale include Jackson and Potala Palace, while exciting young sires Twice Over and What A Winter are also represented at the 2017 Klawervlei Farm Sale.

Dynaformer’s Melbourne Cup winning son Americain has a filly out of a daughter of champion sire and emerging broodmare sire Exceed And Excel (Lot 22) on sale, while other lots of interest include:

Lot 7 –a colt by Dynasty out of G1 winner Give Me Five –from the family of Dynasty’s G1 winner Just Sensual

Lot 12 –a Captain Al filly out of a half-sister to 3 US graded winners including promising young local sire Philanthropist

Lot 15 –a Seventh Rock half-brother to G2 winner Jo’s Bond

Lot 17 –a Twice Over half-sister to champion Liquid Motion

Lot 27 –a Var filly out of a six time winning ½ sister to 3 G1 winners

Lot 28 –a Trippi colt out of a half-sister to 2 European classic winners

Lot 32 –a Dynasty filly out of a G3 winning ½ sister to champion Mythical Flight

Lot 34 –a Seventh Rock colt out of a ½ sister to champion Variety Club

Lot 36 –a Twice Over filly from the family of Silvano and Horizon

Lot 47 –a Trippi half-sister to Edict Of Nantes

Lot 48 –a Trippi own sister to G1 winner Real Princess and ½ to Guineas winner William Longsword

Lot 58 –a Twice Over colt out of a ½ sister to Horse Of The Year National Colour-dam of recent G1 winners Rafeef and Mustaaqeem

Lot 68 –a Pomodoro colt out of G3 winning 2yo Syrian Sonja

Lot 71 –a Captain Al colt out of a G3 placed daughter of Redoute’s Choice

Lot 88 –a Captain Al ¾ sister to stakes winner Sting Operation

Lot 92 –a Twice Over ½ sister to G1 performer Lubricator and ¾ sister to recent winner Lacerta

Lot 99 –a Captain Al filly out of a half-sister to G1 winning champion Mother Russia –dam of 2017 G1 winner Nother Russia

Lot 100 –a Twice Over colt out of a half-sister to champion and successful Jay Peg, and to this season’s stakes winners Barrack Street and Epona

Lot 104 –a Pomodoro half-brother to G3 winner Redcarpet Captain

This year the Klawervlei Farm Sale, set to take place at 19:15, will be held on Saturday June 17th, just one day after the CTS Mares, Weanlings & Fillies For Stud Select Sale.

The sale, of 113 yearlings, will take place after the Springboks take on France, which will be shown at Klawervlei, and the catalogue is now online and can be viewed at www.klawervlei.co.za

The ever popular Kuda Golf Day has been scheduled for the Thursday June 15th when it will take place, from 11 am, at the Silwerstrand Golf Estate in Robertson.