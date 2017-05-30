Kotzen – Decent Run Expected Today

CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – ARCTIC SIREN (1): A nice filly, shows fair ability and should run well – just depends on how green she is.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – ELUSIVE HEART (3): Nice filly but will need the experience.

Race 1 – OAKDENE (11): Is the pick of my first timers here – has done enough ground work to run a decent enough race. It all depends where they choose to race, the inside or outside.

Race 1 – SEATTLE GIFT (16): Needs to mature and will need the outing.

PADDY KRUYER

MIKE ROBINSON

Race 1 – FASHION FORCE (6) and MARCH AFFAIR (10): Both will need the run and the experience.

Race 3 – AFRICAN MESSIAH (1): Will need the run and the experience.

BRETT CRAWFORD

JONO SNAITH FOR JUSTIN SNAITH

Race 1 – OSHIDORI (12): Is having a gallop and will need this first run. Will need a few races before seeing the best of her.

RONNIE SHEEHAN

DARRYL HODGSON

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – TRAVEL GUIDE (18): A nice filly but will need the run – include in larger exotics.

ERIC SANDS

Race 3 – DAN’S EMPIRE (6): Nice horse will want further.

Race 3 – SIBERIAN HUSKY (13): Nice horse but will need it.

