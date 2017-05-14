Kotzen Has A Data Link At Kenilworth Today

MARK BASS FOR CANDICE BASS ROBINSON

Race 1 – MIDDLEMARCH (3): Is a nice horse but will need a run – looking for further and we are not expecting much on debut.

Race 1 – SIR CLIFF (6): Pretty much the same comment as for Middlemarch but he is a little bit more forward and we are expecting a fair run from him.

Race 2 – CHINKAPIN (3): Comes from a good staying family and will be looking for much further. She is a lovely filly but needs to start racing.

DEAN KANNEMEYER

Race 1 – STOCK BROKER (7): A nice, big, galloping horse and I am expecting a nice run from him but the race will bring him on.

Race 2 – PUMPKIN QUEEN (10): A nice filly with potential but the run will do her good.

GLEN KOTZEN

Race 1 – THE GOON SHOW (8): Will need the run and is still a big baby.

Race 2 – DATA LINK (4): Has put up some good ground work and hopefully she will be competitive in the race.

VAUGHAN MARSHALL

Trainer could not be contacted for comment.

RONNIE SHEEHAN

Race 4 – DANGER ROCK (5): Hoping he can run into the quartet.

ANDRE NEL

Race 9 – AHOY ME MATEY (7): Is coming back from an op and I am just hoping for a nice run.

JONO SNAITH FOR SNAITH RACING

Race 2 – ALETTA (1): will need her first run but is a nice type so throw her into quartets if going wide. She will battle to beat her stable companion Miss Katalin, first time up.

Race 4 – LOVE OF INDIA (7): will be very green on debut and may find it tough to run in the money on debut against older horses.

Disclaimer: A Gold Circle information initiative. The views and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the quoted author and stable represented. None of Gold Circle, the author, trainer or trainer representative, accept liability for any damages that may arise from any reliance placed on the views expressed therein.