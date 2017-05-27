KZN Breeders Newsletter

Dear Breeders,

Congratulations to Lee Scribante (of Piemonte Stud) who has been elected as TBA Chairman, and well done to Warwick Render (Bush Hill Stud) who is been elected onto the TBA council.

Our KZN Breeders Race Day is coming up on 25 June at Greyville racecourse – please join us for a fun-filled day for the whole family! Tickets are R300 (buy 2 get 2 free for registered breeders) if you wish to join us for lunch in the Durban View Room. Once again the theme of the day is “Proudly KZN” incorporating Christmas In Winter, so don’t forget to wear your Black and White! Click here to view the invitation and make your table booking.

Our ever popular KZN Breeders Golf Day takes place 15 June and we are overwhelmed at the enthusiastic support – for the first time ever, we have the field completely booked out with 136 players. A big thank you to our sponsors who have come on board, we really appreciate the support. So far they are: Bush Hill Stud, Gold Circle, Goodersons Leisure, Howells Racing Stable, Noble Tune (USA), Crusade Syndicate, Piemonte Stud, Equine, Bloodstock South Africa. There are over R100 000 in prizes on the day including a midweek break to give away! If you are interested in sponsoring, please contact Candiese for more information.

Sprint Festival

It is a big weekend coming up with Scottsville sprint day on Saturday – incorporating the 3rd leg (of four) of the KZN Breeders “Level The Playing Fields” Series, this time over 1600m. Things are hotting up – with jockey Billy Jacobson in the lead and Putchini closing in. After tomorrow, we will have an idea of the final field to be run on our KZN Breeders Race Day, taking place 25 June 2017.

We have had great feedback regarding the “Level The Playing Fields” from the competitors participating – in particular the jockeys who are getting to ride for stables most of them haven’t before previously and winning.

The overall winners of the Series will also be awarded on our KZN Breeders Race Day – which also incorporates the Million Mile and KZN Breeders Series of races for a stake of R200 000 each.

Tsogo Sun Sprint day sees Talktothestars attempt the Gr1 Tsogo Sun Sprint double – this time he is wearing alumites for the occasion. A number of our juvenile KZN-bred fillies will be lining up for the Gr1 Allan Robertson, and Vision To Kill represented in the Gr1 SA Fillies Sprint.

BSA National Yearling Sale

The National Yearling Sale has come and gone, and hearty congratulations to KZN’s Rathmor Stud who averaged R525 000 for eight horses sold – headed up by their KZN-bred Dynasty colt sold for R1,7million to John Freeman, as well as a Silvano and Captain Al respectivey for R700 000 each.

Noble Tune saw his first yearlings enthusiastically received, with the top price for an outstanding flashy colt from Lee and Dino Scribante’s Piemonte Stud for R350 000.

A number of our young sires are off the mark – Await The Dawn and former KZN resident sire Byword have had their first winners, whilst Eightfold Path has brought home a number of places and knocking on the door for a win.

A few interesting stallion statistics off the NHRA website as of 21 May, winners to runners percentages rounded off:

Kahal – 45%

Mogok – 40%

Just As Well – 44% (pictured right)

Kildonan – 36%

Overlord 33%

St Petersburg 54%

Catch up on our KZN related news below:

Breeding News:

Lee Scribante New TBA Chairman

“A passionate racehorse owner and breeder, based at his Kwazulu-Natal Piemonte Stud, Lee brings with him a wealth of knowledge, business acumen and solid leadership.”

Noble Tune Half-Brother Sizzles With Six Length Irish Win; Save The Date For Stallion Day

The War Front Coolmore-owned half-brother to Noble Tune and Honor Code is making waves in Ireland after a six length victory for trainer Aiden O’Brien at Dandalk in Ireland.

Crusade Half-Sister Adds Gr2 To Impeccable Race Record

Seventh Heaven, a dual Gr1 Oaks winner added to her record by winning the Gr2 Dunaden Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. The filly is a Galileo half-sister to KZN sire Crusade.

Sales News:

Rathmor Dominate as KZN-Bred Sells For R1,7 Million, Mwetwood Sell First Lot

Mike and Tanya McHardy’s Rathmor Stud dominated the first day of the National Yearling Sale for the KZN Breeders, achieving outstanding results from four horses sold for an average of over R740 000 each, whilst history was also made when a yearling bred by Nothemba Mlonzi was sold at the Nationals for R100 000 from her Mwetwood Stud.

St Helier And Piemonte Studs Top KZN On Second Nationals Day

St Helier Stud had a successful day with two Lots sold – the first an outstanding What A Winter colt for R375 000 and Piemonte Stud sold a magnificent son of Noble Tune for R350 000 to Team G Racing.

National Yearling Sales Wrap: Rathmor Stud Incredible Sales Results

Rathmor Stud did KZN very proud with exceptional results over the three days of the National Yearling Sale with their registered KZN-breds – overall the National Yearling Sale surprised many with extraordinary results for a suppressed economic climate.

Rabada Dam Sells For R800 000: Summerhill Mare & Weanling Sale

The Summerhill Mare & Weanling Sale took place on Sunday in icy conditions, which saw 184 horses catalogued, amongst them the dams of Rabada, Royal Pleasure, Love Struck, Intergalactic, Witchcraft and multiple Black Type producer, Surfer’s Eye.

Backworth Stud Dispersal Sale: Mares In Demand

Once again KZN broodmares were in demand at the Backworth Stud Dispersal Sale with most of them sold beyond the borders of KZN, which included stock from Summerhill and Janet Baker Properties.

Stallion News:

Invitation: Noble Tune Stallion Day

To our fellow breeders, trainers and owners nationwide, if you are in KZN for the Vodacom Durban July and would like to attend our Noble Tune Stallion Day, please take advantage of our bus service from Greyville to Rathmor Stud.We would love for you to join us – please let us know with your rsvp if you will be taking advantage of this transport service.Thank you!

– Mike and Tanya, Rathmor Stud

First Winner For Byword From Middlefield Stud

Starting off in KZN and later purchased by Mauritzfontein, the Gr1 winning young sire Byword, whose half-brother Finche made a stunning winning debut at Deauville on Sunday, was represented by his first winner when first crop son Talk Wrench won over 1000m on Monday at Flamingo Park.

Await The Dawn Gets First Winner

Await The Dawn, a prematurely deceased son of Giant’s Causeway that stood at Summerhill Stud, grabbed his first winner early in the season at Kenilworth with an impressive debut win for trainer Joey Ramsden, and owners Mayfair Speculators (Pty) Ltd (Nom: Mr D L Brugman), Miss S Grentell and breeders Mrs Vanashree and Mr Anant Singh.

Racing News:

KZN-Bred Fillies For Saturday Scottsville Sprint Gr1 Festival

The KZN-bred fillies racing on Saturday’s big Gr1 sprint day at Scottsville include several entries into the Gr1 Allan Robertson, whilst Paul and Beth Gadsby-trained Vision To Kill will contest the Gr1 South African Fillies Sprint.

Talktothestars Attempts Double In Gr1; 3rd Exciting Leg Of “Level The Playing Fields” Series

The often shoeless champion Talktothestars (pictured winning last year’s Gr1 Tsogo Sun Sprint) will have a fine chance of defending his crown in the Gr 1 Tsogo Sun Sprint over 1200m at Scottsville on Saturday whilst the 3rd leg of the KZN Breeders “Level The Playing Fields” Series takes place over 1600m.

KZN Breeders Series: 3YO’s And Up Log Updated 22 May 2017

Banking April continues to lead the KZN Breeders Series Log for 3yo’s and up.

KZN Breeders Series: Updated 2YO Log – Celestina Leading

Piemonte Stud’s juvenile Gr3 placed Kahal filly leads the KZN Breeders Series Juvenile log. (pictured right as a yearling).

Level The Playing Fields Series: Updated Logs And Gallery

An elated Billy Jacobson won the second leg (of four) of the KZN Breeders “Level The Playing Fields Series” on Sunday at Scottsville – putting him in line for the jockey prize of R50 000.

Gr1 Wins and Close Victories For KZN Horses On Weekend

Considering the minority of the numbers of horses produced in KZN compared to the neighbouring provinces, two of them – one a KZN-bred, the other by a KZN sire – came very close to securing Gr1 victories but finished close second each. There were plenty of results over the weekend which saw KZN-breds place closely in several feature races in both Kenilworth, Turffontein and Borrowdale in Zimbabwe.

Events and Dates

KZN Breeders Golf Day – 15 June, Royal Durban Golf Course

KZN Breeders Race Day – 25 June, Greyville

KZN Yearling Sale – 29, 30 June, Sibaya Casino

Noble Tune Stallion Day – 2 July, Rathmor Stud

KZN Breeders Awards – 2 December, Fordoun

See you at the races!