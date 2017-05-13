It’s Derby Day!

Dippin’ Blu Stables are out in force in the R150 000 Listed Dahlia Plate at Fairview today. The Yvette Bremner machine saddles a sextet in the thirteen runner field and will be looking to dominate the show.

Spearheading the Bremner attack is the East Cape Nursery winner, Fort Winter.

The bang in-form Callan Murray gets the chance again on the exciting son of What A Winter who will be looking to show that his last run was no flash-in-the-pan.

He was beaten at his second outing by Desert Chief but cast a shoe there and was much more effective when shedding his maiden in the Nursery.

He is set to carry 58kgs, with the only two-time winner Sacred Oration carrying 60kgs.

The weights are framed with Maidens set 53 kg and one – time winners a base 56 kg

Thereafter, penalties apply of 2 kg for each additional win up to but not exceeding 60 kgs for Colts & Geldings and 57.5kgs for Fillies, who get an allowance of 2,5 kgs

Gavin Smith’s nice Querari filly Joking has run three seconds at her four outings – her only unplaced run being her 4 lengths off Precious Pansy in the Fillies Nursery.

She gets as much as 7,5kgs from topweight Sacred Oration and could have the boys off the bit early on. She is no tearaway type and can be settled – a handy asset here!

Having his first run since gelding, Sacred Oration ran on really well to be beaten 0,75 lengths by Fort Winter in the Nursery.

He now has to give the Bremner runner 2kgs, which could seal his fate – but he was a trifle distracted previously and gelding could give him the balancing edge to put his best hoof forward.

Seattle Flame is the first of the Greeff duo and looks likely to challenge the top two on his form shown to date.

After winning well on debut, he shifted about and then got going too late to be beaten 1,50 lengths in the Nursery.

He looks worth following and with stable rider Greg Cheyne in the irons looks better than Gone Not Forgotten, who is held by Sacred Oration on his penultimate start .

He was then beaten 6 lengths by Fort Winter in the East Cape Nursery.

He has a tendency to be slow away and that could be expensive in this kind of field.

Coyote Creek is still a maiden and races like a horse looking for further.

Slow off at both his starts, he ran on well after being out of his ground to be beaten 5,75 lengths by Big Chief last start.

He is difficult to guage but has a very definite come on look about him.

Corne Spies’ Miss Aphrodite is still a maiden after 5 starts and dropped right out when close on 16 lengths behind Fort Winter in the Nursery at her penultimate start.

She looked a lot more comfortable against her own sex at her last start when showing plenty of toe and staying on a quarter length adrift of Grazia.

She may battle against the boys, but her trainer may have a tearaway plain for her under a handy 52,5kgs.

Desert Chief looks well held by Fort Winter on his 8,50 length walloping in the East Cape Nursery and looks pinned down too by Secret Oration on his beating in receipt of 3kgs at his second outing.

Dorrie Sham’s Bright Flame is the most experienced racer in the field with six runs under the belt.

The Sail From Seattle galloper had to ease when beaten close on 6 lengths in the Nursery.

He then never got into the race when 2,60 lengths behind Pinnacle Peak last time.

The first of a quartet of fillies, Yvette Bremner’s highly regarded Via Seattle won her first two starts but was then bumped and got going too late when a 2,25 fourth in the East Cape Fillies Guineas.

She could be dangerous if enjoying better luck in running in this field.

Pure Fiction won readily on her 800m debut but was beaten almost 16 lengths behind Precious Pansy in the Fillies Nursery. She will need to up her game.

Itsgonnarain won on debut but was then well beaten over 17 lengths in the Nursery. He will need vast improvement.

Green Field is the final of the Bremner sextet.

The son of Marchfield made an unsupported debut last Friday when a reasonable enough third 3,25 lengths behind Trap Lord. He can only improve.

Weight?

Fort Winter and Sacred Oration look the obvious two to fight this out.

We have a preference for the Bremner galloper – but Joking could be the proverbial you-know-what in the pack off her 52,5kgs.

Don’t ignore Seattle Flame and Desert Chief in bigger hitting exotics.