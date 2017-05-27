On The Winter Course Today!

The R200 000 Kenilworth Fillies Nursery has been downgraded to Listed status this term and has attracted a field of only six runners as a support feature for the colt’s equivalent.

The recent Listed Perfect Promise Sprint winner and SP top-rated Magical Wonderland is unbeaten in two impressive starts and at face value looks a decent bet.

A daughter of What A Winter, Magical Wonderland turned the jets on late to beat Too Phat To Fly, Rose In Bloom and Nanna Anna last time.

The unknown factor of the going is a non-event, with it posted as ‘good’.

Justin Snaith has won this race for the past two years running and he sends out recent course-and-distance runaway winner Oh Susanna.

The Australian bred daughter of Street Cry was backed into the red at her second start and beat Capaill by over 5 lengths in a large field.

Blooming Good

Joey Ramsden is a trainer who knows how to get the 2yo’s ready and he saddles course and winner, Rose In Bloom.

The daughter of Gimmethegreenlight ran third beaten 2,25 lengths in the Perfect Promise after showing pace. Her rider Jannie Bekker will be keen to break the ice after making a comeback to the saddle.

The Bezrin filly Too Phat To Fly has run two decent course-and-distance races.

She won her maiden at 75 to 1 and then chased Magical Wonderland home when beaten a length in the Perfect Promise Sprint.

Sailing

The Sail From Seattle 2yo’s have been firing and well supported debut winner Lanark could be anything.

With Grant van Niekerk away at Scottsville, Gareth Wright steps in and gets a golden rare chance to ride a feature winner.

The Andre Nel-trained grey beat fellow debutante Bendy Bullet quite convincingly and is the major unknown in the small field.

Nanna Anna is the most experienced filly in the race but looks held by more than half this field.

Magical

Lanark is the dark horse but Magical Wonderland gets a top chance to score a stakes double.

Oh Susanna and Too Phat To Fly could round off the quartet.