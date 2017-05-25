What Is The Answer?

Drugs are only one way that the industry has been trying to make up for the weakening of the American thoroughbred.

A number of racetracks have already replaced their dirt tracks with softer Polytrack surfaces, for the purpose of reducing breakdowns, but all we know about these tracks is that they often are the bane of true speed horses, favouring come-from-behind plodders.

They have made the outcome of races so unpredictable that they have driven the high-rolling, sophisticated gamblers away from the betting parlours; and they may or may not save horses’ lives.

The jury remains sequestered.

Originally written for ESPN in 2009 by William Nack