Speed Sire For Bush Hill

Bush Hill Stud will be standing a new sprinting sire for the 2017 season in Mustajeeb, the fastest colt to come out of the famous sire producing Allegretta family of champion sires Galileo, Sea The Stars and King’s Best.

Every group winning colt to go to stud from the family has become a Gr1 sire, including Mustajeeb’s close relative Tamayuz.

Mustajeeb was a top class sprinter, TFR 121, and is the fastest ever winner of the prestigious Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot (faster than Indian Ridge, Diktat and Mozart).

As a juvenile, in his first start out the maidens, he ran second to European Champion Juvenile “War Command” in the Gr2 Futurity Stks. When winning the top sprint in Ireland, the Gr2 Greenland Stks, he beat four individual Gr1 winning sprinters.

His trainer Dermot Weld had this to say:

“Mustajeeb is a very good looking horse, correct and powerful and he was a racehorse of the highest class. He was tough and genuine. A joy to train! He is the third best sprinter of the last couple of years in all of Europe. He was smart at two and we thought he would be our Guineas horse. Then he beat older horses at Leopardstown very impressively, but he didn’t really quite get a mile and the heavy going and stiff track just found him out in the Irish 2000 Guineas (finished 3rd). We were very confident about his chances in the Jersey Stakes and he won it very well. Then he had 4 Gr1 winning sprinters behind him in winning the Greenland Stakes. Excellent form of the highest Class.”

With Mustajeeb having stood his first season at stud last year in the UK we have the advantage of knowing that he has produced some exceptional foals in his first crop just born. In a recent article for Thoroughbred Daily News, world stallion guru Bill Oppenheim reports on his top European value sires. At the top of this list sit the two highest rated sons of multiple Gr1 winner and sire of sires Nayef- these being the closely related Tamayuz and Mustajeeb. He goes on to add “they have got a genuine “sleeper” in Mustajeeb.”

Mustajeeb is to remain in the ownership of Shadwell Stud and his arrival is further confirmation of the ongoing commitment and support of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum to the racing and breeding industry in South Africa, and, in particular, KZN.