Recordbreaker To Be Trained By De Kock

Multiple SA Champion trainer Mike de Kock, who produced an historic family Gr1 double at Champions Day at Turffontein on Saturday, will train the National Yearling Sale record-breaking Var filly bought for Shadwell SA in the final session on Friday.

De Kock has won the SA Champion title eight times and is one of the most prolific trainers of local and international Group winners produced in this country.

He will train Goddess Var, the most expensive yearling ever sold at a BSA auction.

Her price tag of R5 million surpassed the R4.75 million paid for Savannah Cat in 2015, when she was knocked down to Shadwell South Africa early on Friday afternoon.

A magnificent athletic specimen, she is a daughter of one of South Africa’s great sires of the 21st century.

Consigned by Varsfontein Stud, Goddess Var (#395) is out of the winning Captain Al mare Fidelity, a three parts sister to Gr3 East Cape Derby winner Captain Splendid and a half-sister to Gr2 winning sire Master Of My Fate, and the four time stakes winner Justthewayyouare.

Her second dam is Equus Champion Promisefrommyheart, whose six career wins included successes in the Gr1 Triple Tiara 1600 and Gr1 SA Fillies Guineas.

Remarkably, the sales topper of the 2017 National Sale was exactly double the price of the 2016 top priced lot!

The sale proved highly favourable for buyers, with many picking up notable bargains. A lack of middle market was once again in evidence and this is reflected in the sales’ overall statistics.

While the aggregate of the 2017 National Yearling Sale rose from R106 885 000 to R11 770 000 (a rise of nearly 5%), both the average price and median dropped.

The average fell from R320 015 to R304 550 (or 5%), while the median dropped from R200 000 to R180 000.

The number of horses failing to sell increased notably from 58 a year ago to 68 in 2017.

Jehan Malherbe of Form Bloodstock was by far and away the leading buyer, with his 29 yearlings purchased grossing a total of R20.245 million.

Next buyer on the list was Shadwell South Africa, whose five lots (grossing R9.2 million) included the R5 million Var filly and a R2.6 million Gimmethegreenlight colt.

Varsfontein Stud headed the vendors list, with 23 of their 27 lots offered grossing R15.495 million -and averaging R673 696.

Mauritzfontein, Wilgerbosdrift, Lammerskraal and Drakenstein Stud rounded off the top five vendors at the 2017 National Yearling Sale.

Proven stallions were very much the order of the day at the sale, with established sires Var, Silvano, Dynasty and Captain Al the top foursome by aggregate.

Var led the way, with his 23 yearlings to sell fetching R13.205 million. However, it was Captain Al who was the leading sire at the sale on average, with his 11 yearlings averaging an impressive R938 182.

The sale also saw the final crop of Mauritzfontein’s legendary sire Fort Wood to grace the ring, with the great sire’s top priced lot being a colt out of Gr2 winner Welwitschia, which fetched R1.6 million.

CEO Michael Holmes said of the sale:

“In the face of difficult trading conditions, the sale held up well. We are pleased with the aggregate increase, and, while the median is down, the overall result was commendable given the current economic climate. The clearance rate is higher than 2016 and we plan on improving it further over the coming years. The market remains very quality conscious and lacks depth, a fact which is reflected in the results. Thanks again to our loyal buyers and breeders, who continue to support Bloodstock South Africa.”

A full list of results and statistics for the 2017 National Yearling Sale can be viewed online.