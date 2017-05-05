Nationals – Final Day Dawns

Form Bloodstock took their basket to 18 superb lots when they dominated the headlines on day two of the Bloodstock South Africa National Yearling Sale on Thursday, acquiring both the top-priced colt and filly.

The fairer sex held centre stage at the TBA Sales Complex in Germiston with a beautifully bred Captain Al filly topping the session charts at R1,8 million.

The Varsfontein Stud bred Captain’s Choice (#330) is out of Castle Pine, a Caesour ½ sister to Oaks winner Carolina Cherry – the dam of Triple Tiara winner Cherry On The Top.

Top sellling colt of Day 2 was an unnamed son (#253) of Fort Wood out of the brilliant mare Welwitschia.

The colt, purchased by Form Bloodstock for R1,6 million, was described by auctioneer Graeme Hawkins as arguably the best bred colt on the sale, and he duly lived up to expectations.

Consigned by Wilgerbosdrift, the colt’s dam Welwitschia, a daughter of champion sprinter and top international sire Oasis Dream, won seven times and earned over R1 000 000, with her wins including the Gr2 Diadem Stakes and the Gr2 Camellia Stakes.

With one session left, the sale aggregate is R75 295 000, with an average of R298 790 and a median of R160 000.

Trading continues today at 11h00 and live stream can be viewed online.