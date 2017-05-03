Nationals – One Good Day Down…Two To Go!

South Africa’s most well established sale got under way in its 41st year on Wednesday 3 May with a vibrant local and international bench setting the tone early, with the 122 lots sold for an aggregate of R43 305 000 and an average of R354 959.

After some spirited bidding, the hammer fell with the early benchmark being set by the Lammerskraal Stud bred #42, a magnificent bay colt out of an own sister to the outstanding performers Capetown Noir and Across The Ice.

The top selling filly is also headed for a top Cape yard after Snaith Racing went to R3,6 million for the Cheveley Stud bred unnamed Captain Al filly out of the prolific Royal Academy mare, Mystic Spring.

A half-sister to 6 stakes winners, including current Snaith champion Bela-Bela, and the ill-fated Rabiya, she is a three-parts sister to Captain Al Gr1 winners All Is Secret and Sunday’s impressive Gr3 Poinsettia Stakes winner, The Secret Is Out.

Mauritzfontein bred the Gimmethegreenlight colt Mochalate Malbec (#55) who attracted plenty of spirited attention and eventually slotted in at third highest seller on the day at R2,6 million.

A good looking specimen, Shadwell SA bought the son of a winning sister to Gr2 winner Mochachino, from the family of July winner Hunting Tower, and influential US sire and Gr1 winner Fappiano.

Form Bloodstock was the top buyer on aggregate with their 9 lots totalling R9 310 000.

The second session of the sale kicks off at 11h00 on Thursday with the third and final session on Friday 5 May at 11h00.

The full price list