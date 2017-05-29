The Flame Catches Fire

It is fitting that in the anniversary week of his greatest triumph in the 2010 Daily News 2000, Dynasty’s multiple Gr1 winning son Irish Flame sired his first winner.

The icebreaking milestone came in the form of the Kerry Jack-bred gelding Gizmo who shed his maiden at his fifth outing at Fairview on Monday.

Trained by Dorrie Sham and bought by Mark Sham for R45 000 off the CTS Johannesburg Ready To Run Sale, the 2yo built on two good placed efforts to win readily on the polytrack 1200m. He is out of the twice winning National Assembly mare, Border Baby.

Irish Flame has only had ten runners from his small first crop.

One of five sons of past Horse Of The Year Dynasty at stud, and a SA Horse of the Year at 3 himself, the high class Irish Flame was bred by Millenium Stud from the first crop of Dynasty. He is out of the versatile four-time winning Flaming Rock mare, Clock The Rock – hailing from the successful ‘Corn’ family. He was sold privately by his breeder.

Irish Flame won 7 races from 1600m to 2450m on turf & all weather, his victory margin in the Gr1 SA Derby still standing as a record. He also won the Gr1 Daily News 2000 and the Gr2 KZN Derby.

He was a Champion 3yo Colt & Equus Champion Stayer at 3, and rated a peak 113 in SA – achieving a Timeform rating of 115.

In a brief international career, Irish Flame was placed in the Gr2 Al Rashidaya in Dubai and won in the UK at Kempton.

He is represented by six quality lots at the 2017 KZN Yearling Sale next month.

Irish Flame stands at Bush Hill Stud in KZN. His fee is R10 000 in 2017.