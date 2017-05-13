Equipment – Murray Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an inquiry held in Port Elizabeth on 5 May 2017, Jockey Callan Murray was charged with a contravention of Rule 58.11 in that as the rider of SIR DUKE he failed to wear a body protector whilst parading and proceeding to the start of Race 7 at Fairview Racecourse on 14 April 2017.

Jockey Murray pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Board found Jockey Murray guilty of the charge and imposed a penalty of R5 000, of which R2 500 is wholly suspended for a period of 12 months, on condition that he is not found guilty of a contravention of Rule 58.11 during that time.

Jockey Murray has the Right of Appeal against the penalty imposed.