Conduct – Carl Hewitson Fined

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that at an Inquiry held in Port Elizabeth on 10 May 2017, Assistant Trainer Carl Hewitson was charged with a contravention of Rule 72.1.25, in that he conducted himself in an improper manner in the weighing room after the running of Race 3 at Fairview Racecourse on 28 April 2017.

Assistant Trainer Hewitson pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Board found Assistant Trainer Hewitson guilty as charged and imposed a penalty of a fine of R15 000, of which R10 000 is suspended for a period of 24 months on condition that he is not found guilty of an offence in terms of Rule 72.1.25 over the said period.

Assistant Trainer Hewitson has the right of Appeal against the penalty imposed.