Nico On Track To Recovery

Gauteng racecaller Nico Kritsiotis is back on the road to health and recovery after a lengthy operation on Tuesday.

Read more here

In a telephonic interview with the Sporting Post, Kritsiotis said that he was in extreme pain but thankful that the complex operation was behind him.

“It is very painful at the moment but my Doctor is happy with the way things went. My family have been amazing and I must mention that I am overwhelmed by the amazing show of interest and affection from the industry at large – even from people I have never met. I am also appreciative of the medical care that I have received and am very fortunate to be in good hands,” he said.

Our chat was interrupted by the arrival of his colleague Neil Andrews, who had popped by to deliver his Computaforms. That is an indication that things are almost back to normal!

Nico and his commentator colleague Alistair Cohen have played an unwitting game of professional and medical tag in recent times, with the one stepping in to cover for the other. Alistair was diagnosed with testicular cancer six months ago but has been back behind the mic since early April.

Nico expects to be discharged next Thursday 1 June and he said that he hoped to be back at work shortly thereafter.