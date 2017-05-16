Doing The Talking

Mauritzfontein’s well performed young sire Byword, whose half-brother Finche made a stunning, winning debut at Deauville on Sunday, broke the ice at Flamingo Park on Monday when his first crop son Talk Wrench won over 1000m.

Bred by Rob and Michele Pickering, Talk Wrench became his sire’s first winner and has now won or placed in four of his six outings.

The colt was a R220 000 purchase from last year’s National Yearling Sale.

He is from the first crop of outstanding racehorse Byword, who was France’s Champion Older Horse in 2010.

Byword’s seven wins included the Gr1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (where he beat seven individual Gr1 winners), Gr2 Prix du Muguet and Gr2 Prix du Dollar (where Byword accounted for seven time Gr1 winner Cirrus Des Aigles). The chestnut also ran second to triple Gr1 Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Goldikova in the 2010 Gr1 Prix d’Ispahan.

He is one of 12 G1 winners sired by French champion Peintre Celebre (by Nureyev), and is out of former Broodmare Of The Year Binche, dam also of four time Gr1 winner Proviso.

This is the same family as 2015 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint winner Peniaphobia and US champion racemare Wandesta among others.

Byword, whose yearlings have made up to R2 000 000, is the covering sire of several lots on Thursday’s Cape Mare Sale.

He stood for a fee of R30 000 in 2016.