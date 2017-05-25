Off To A Flyer!

Godolphin Flying Start has announced the latest intake of scholarship recipients for the two year programme.

The group for 2017 – 2019 is comprised of 12 individuals from six different countries.

Godolphin Flying Start, formerly Darley Flying Start, is a unique Management and Leadership training program that specialises in the international Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry.

Drakenstein Stud’s Kevin Sommerville and James Trotter are two past SA graduates of the programme.

The mission is to recruit the most talented people worldwide and to give them a professional training and experience unmatched by any other, in turn achieving a vision of producing committed industry leaders working in existing and emerging markets contributing to the long term success of the Thoroughbred industry.

Accredited by University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, Godolphin Flying Start is validated by the success of their alumni and the recruitment of graduates by Thoroughbred industry leaders.

The blend of professional, personal and experiential learning in a Thoroughbred business environment across five countries is a model for success.

This outstanding scholarship is provided to trainees to learn and experience management operations and leadership in the global Thoroughbred industry.

The course includes accreditation from the University College Dublin Michael Smurfit Business School as a Graduate Certificate in Management. Graduates of Godolphin Flying Start are running their own enterprises or working for Thoroughbred industry leaders throughout Europe, in the USA, Canada, South America, Asia, South Africa, New Zealand, Middle East and Australia. Career areas include media, racing, breeding, bloodstock, sales, consultancy, veterinary, racetrack management and marketing.

The 2017 – 2019 trainees are:

Philip Antonacci (USA)

Alison Brassil (Ireland)

Amy Buckley (Ireland)

Katelyn Butler (Australia)

Liam Elvidge (Ireland)

Thomas Harris (UK)

Ian Hickey (Ireland)

Mackenzie Kirker-Head (USA)

William McNeile (UK)

Chloe Pitts (UK)

Charlotte Rinckenback (France)

Naomi Tukker (Netherlands)

The 12 will commence their training at Kildangan Stud in Ireland on the 14th of August 2017.