Professor Defiance

It’s mostly unheard of that a horse keeps defying the handicapper, winning handicaps!

Joey Ramsden’s Australian-bred Encosta De Lago gelding Professor Brian is surely the most improved horse racing in South Africa.

The 4yo, who races in a partnership of Brian and Kathy Finch and banking supremo Bernard Kantor, scored his sixth win from 13 starts (he doesn’t run places) at Greyville on Wednesday in an MR 101 Handicap.

That means in the space of 5 runs since 21 January he has gone from a 58 to a 64 to a 72 to a 78 to an 85 – he won here by 2 lengths which suggests 4lbs.

But he may get 8 in view of the ease of the win and the fact that he has won 5 in a row!

That would mean a 35lb hike in 5 runs.

Not bad at all!