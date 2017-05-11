Pure Poetry From Marchfield

Moutonshoek’s proven former Canadian-based sire Marchfield sired his first SA-bred winner when the Lucky Houdalakis-trained Spring Poetry shed her maiden at her third start over the Vaal 1400m straight on Thursday.

“They take time and they are classic horses. We are thrilled that the pattern shown by the Marchfield progeny in Canada looks to repeat itself here,” said an elated Dr Bennie van der Merwe after the news of their smashing son of A.P. Indy’s first local winner had filtered through.

“He enjoyed a virtual explosion of winners six weeks before the end of the Canadian season and missed becoming Champion Freshman sire by a matter of $2000. He sired 73% winners from his first crop, with 8% stakes horses from runners and then went on to became Champion Second Season sire by a country mile there,” he added.

The knowledgeable stud master said that the Marchfield progeny took time to mature and looked to be horses who would stay on. He was particular pleased with the manner in which his partner’s filly had asserted herself on Thursday.

Spring Poetry was also appropriately bred by Moutonshoek and races in the familiar blue and yellow of leading owner, Chris Gerber. Having her third run after two decent placed efforts – she had run an excellent third to last Saturday’s Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery fourth-placed Desert Rhythm – she won easily by 1,50 lengths in a time of 84,68 secs.

She was passed unsold at a top bid of R75k out of the ring at the 2106 Val De Vie Yearling Sale but was then sold for R180 000 at the National 2yo Sale.

Marchfield is by AP Indy, the emperor of sires in North America,and is out of Red Ransom’s well-performed daughter, Pico Teneriffe, a triple Gr3 winner and 2009 Canadian Broodmare of the Year.

Racing sound until the age of 7, Marchfield was a Classic winner at 3, a graded stakes winner on turf and polytrack and Canada’s Champion Older Horse at 4 and 5, winning races such as the 2008 Gr2 Autumn Stakes and the 2009 Gr2 Sky Classic Stakes, as well as the Gr3 Dominion Day Handicap.

Marchfield attained a top price of R180 000 from his 6 lots sold at the recent BSA National Yearling Sale.

He stood for a fee of R25 000 in 2016.