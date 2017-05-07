Churchill Smokes ‘Em

Churchill, the 6-4 favourite, won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket to give trainer Aidan O’Brien a record-breaking eighth win in the Classic.

It was jockey Ryan Moore’s second win in the race, having ridden O’Brien’s previous winner Gleneagles, in 2015.

Barney Roy (7-2) was second ahead of third-favourite Al Wukair (11-2) in the first Classic of the 2017 Flat season.

Frankel’s offspring Dream Castle and Colts Eminent were fifth and sixth respectively over the mile distance.

Churchill, last season’s champion two-year-old, was sitting third at the halfway stage and managed to get the first run on his main rivals as he won by a length from Barney Roy.

O’Brien’s eight winners:

1998: King Of Kings

2002: Rock Of Gibraltar 2012: Camelot

2005: Footstepsinthesand

2006: George Washington

2008: Henrythenavigator

2012: Camelot

2015: Gleneagles

2017: Churchill

Moore said Churchill, who was making his three-year-old debut at Newmarket, had “everything you want in a racehorse”.

“He has a magnificent mind, he travels, has speed and loads of class,” Moore told ITV Racing. “He was always racing comfortably – he was there a little bit early.

“He always feels like there’s more when you ask him.”

O’Brien added: “I was very worried about it being his first run. He’s a big horse and we knew he would come on for the run. Ryan gave him a lovely ride.

“Everyone at home was very happy with the horse which is why we took the chance to come first time, so I’m delighted.”

