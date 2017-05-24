Seeing Stars!

Maine Chance Farms proprietor Andreas Jacobs is behind the move to stand the first son of champion Sea The Stars to be based in this country.

Klipdrif Stud are set to stand Quasillo, a half-brother to Maine Chance Farms’ top-class Querari (Oasis Dream) and a group winning son of sensational sire Sea The Stars.

Despite injuring his hip as a foal he won by 2 lengths on debut and then won the Derby Trial to become favourite for Germany’s best classic.

Thoroughbred Daily News reported:

Made a clear favourite on the basis of his untapped potential in this Gr1 Deutsches Derby trial, Quasillo delivered with a deal of authority to place himself center stage as the run-up to the July 5 Hamburg Classic continues. Detached with one behind early as Eduardo Pedroza allowed the duel for the lead to take place up ahead, the homebred who had created a stir on his winning debut over 11 furlongs at Munich Apr. 19 made smooth progress on the outside turning for home. Ending up near the stand’s rail, the chestnut swamped Ajalo with a furlong remaining and bounded clear for an emphatic score. “He did that really easily today, but he is still quite green,” Andreas Wohler commented. “We have seen his potential for the Derby today”.

John Freeman reports that it is our good fortune that his unfortunate injury has led him to South Africa.

Gestut Fährhof have successfully test-bred him in Germany to prepare him for a stud career – he is virile and fertile and is presently in the process of shipment to South Africa.

Already fully syndicated, he will stand at a fee of R12000.

Enquiries: www.freemanstallions.co.za