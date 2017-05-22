Racecaller In Hospital

Popular Gauteng racecaller and Betting World Marketing man Nico Kritsiotis has been in hospital for thirteen days and undergoes a lengthy operation on Tuesday morning.

Kritsiotis, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2011, has suffered a serious infection in the arm that he used for his dialysis prior to undergoing his transplant.

On Tuesday morning he undergoes a vascular procedure to remove all the ports used during his renal failure and dialysis.

The operation, which is scheduled to last some hours, is likely to see him out of action for weeks.

Speaking to the Sporting Post on Monday evening, Nico thanked all of those who have sent him messages of well wishes as well as numerous gifts to his hospital bedside.

“Excuse the pun, but I hope to be back in circulation in a few weeks,” he quipped when requesting that we thank all those that had wished him well.

“I am missing my family life and the racing but this is just another hurdle that has to be overcome. I am most appreciative and thankful for the kindness and support shown from so many quarters,” he said.

We wish Nico a speedy recovery.