Run For The Roses

John Oxley’s Classic Empire, last year’s Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner and unanimous Eclipse Award choice for champion 2-year-old of 2016, has cemented his position as favourite for the 143rd renewal of the G1 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands on Saturday, 6 May 2017.

The draw ceremony conducted by Churchill Downs’ racing secretary Ben Huffman and Dan Bork on Wednesday, 3 May, delivered the following post positions:-

G1 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands, 6 May 2017 6:46 PM EDT Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Lookin At Lee Corey Lanerie Steve Asmussen 20-1 2 Thunder Snow Christophe Soumillion Saeed bin Suroor 20-1 3 Fast and Accurate Channing Hill Mike Maker 50-1 4 Untrapped Ricardo Santana Jr. Steve Asmussen 30-1 5 Always Dreaming John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 5-1 6 State of Honor Jose Lezcano Mark Casse 30-1 7 Girvin Mike Smith Joe Sharp 15-1 8 Hence Florent Geroux Steve Asmussen 15-1 9 Irap Mario Gutierrez Doug O’Neill 20-1 10 Gunnevera Javier Castellano Antonio Sano 15-1 11 Battle of Midway Flavien Prat Jerry Hollendorfer 30-1 12 Sonneteer Kent Desormeaux Keith Desormeaux 50-1 13 J Boys Echo Luis Saez Dale Romans 20-1 14 Classic Empire Julian Leparoux Mark Casse 4-1 15 McCraken Brian Hernandez Jr. Ian Wilkes 5-1 16 Tapwrit Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher 20-1 17 Irish War Cry Rajiv Maragh Graham Motion 6-1 18 Gormley Victor Espinoza John Shirreffs 15-1 19 Practical Joke Joel Rosario Chad Brown 20-1 20 Patch Tyler Gaffalione Todd Pletcher 30-1 AE Royal Mo Gary Stevens John Shirreffs 20-1 AE Master Plan John Velazquez Todd Pletcher 50-1

The most productive posts of over the last few decades have been five, eight, and 10.

Lookin At Lee (Steve Asmussen / Corey Lanerie) is owned by Tulsa-based L and N Racing, a four-man partnership headed by the colt’s namesake, Lee Levinson. Although L and N Racing didn’t start its first horse until June 2015, the partnership has already hit a home run with their $70,000 Keeneland September yearling sale purchase. The son of dual Eclipse Award winner Lookin At Lucky has been knocking on the door at the graded level, finishing second in last year’s G1 Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity and fourth in the G1 Sentient Jet Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, before opening his current season with a third-place outing in the Southwest Stakes. Unfortunately Lookin At Lee has followed in his sire’s footsteps by drawing the dreaded No. 1 post. During his Derby run in 2010, Lookin At Lucky got pinned to the rail and finished sixth. Although Asmussen has stated that his charge “would have to run the race of his life” to be successful on Saturday, he also believes Lookin At Lee has the advantage of being more battle-tested than most of his classmates. Pole position has failed to produce a winner since Ferdinand in 1986 and the last to hit the board was Risen Star, who finished third in 1988.

Asmussen also saddles the Mike Langford-owned Untrapped as well as the flashy Calument Farm homebred, Hence. Untrapped, who drew gate 4 and will have the services of Ricardo Santana Jr, finished second in the Lecomte and Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds and was third in the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park before donning blinkers for an unplaced finish in the Arkansas Derby. Hence, who beat an impressive field in the G3 Sunland Derby in March, will be ridden by Florent Geroux and will jump from gate 8.

Irish-bred, Dubai-raced Thunder Snow (Saeed bin Suroor / Christophe Soumillon) runs in the famous Godolphin silks and drew gate 2. The Darley homebred capped his 2yo campaign with a win in the 2016 G1 Criterium International on turf. He has had 2 starts on dirt in 2017, winning the G3 UAE 2000 Guineas and G2 UAE Derby. The bay son of Helmet traveled from England under the supervision of Godolphin’s Rachel Perry and arrived at Churchill Downs on 30 April. Affirmed, the 1978 Triple Crown winner, is the last Derby winner to come from the two slot.

Dr. Kendall Hansen, SkyChai Racing and Bode Miller’s Spiral Stakes winner, Fast and Accurate (Mike Maker / Channing Hill) drew post 3. This is Hansen’s second bite at the Derby cherry after grabbing headlines back in 2012 for wanting to paint his namesake, the grey colt Hansen’s, tail blue. Fast and Accurate, named for Dr Hansen’s medical skills, is out of the Green Dancer mare It’s Heidi’s Dance. The grey was not nominated for the Triple Crown series and it cost $200,000 to supplement him, which is how Skychai Racing (Harvey Diamond and Jim Shircliff) and Olympic star skier Bode Miller came on board. It has been 19 years since a winner came from post 3 (Real Quiet).

Jumping from gate 5 is MeB Racing, Brooklyn Boyz, Teresa Viola, St Elias, Siena Farm and West Point owned Always Dreaming (Todd Pletcher / John Velazquez). From 5 career starts, Always Dreaming has three straight wins, including the G1 Xpressbet Florida Derby. Super Saver won the Derby for Pletcher in 2010 and Velazquez rode Animal Kingdom to a Derby win in 2011, so both are aiming for a second Derby title. The first crop son of Bodemeister is reportedly very headstrong, but the addition of a pair of draw reins seemed to do the trick and he put in a good work on 2 May. In terms of the draw, West Point Thoroughbreds Terry Finley commented, “Like everyone else, we just didn’t want to come out of here with the 1 or the 20. I think the top four or five horses all got solid posts. If the top four or five horses get beat, I don’t think they’ll be in a position where they can use post position as an excuse…which is good. I think we were the eighth pick, but it’s really nerve wracking. You think, four years of work and your fate could be doomed by the pull of a pill. But that’s the way it has to be.”

Conrad Farms’ homebred State Of Honor has hit the board in all four starts this year, including finishing second in the G1 Florida Derby behind Todd Pletcher charge, Always Dreaming. Trained by Mike Casse, the son of To Honor And Serve will be ridden for the first time by Jose Lezcano and has drawn gate 6.

Brad Grady’s G2 Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby winner, Girvin is trained by Joe Sharp, has the services of Mike Smith in the irons and will be starting from gate 7. The son of Tale Of Ekati has been based at Keeneland since 21 April to receive intensive treatment for a quarter crack in his near fore. The quarter crack, first discovered April 18, has forced Sharp to push back Girvin’s work schedule and necessitated trips to Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, where he was fitted with a custom bar shoe, and to Kentucky Equine Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center to use both the pool and hyperbaric chamber. Girvin returned to Churchill Downs on 2 May and breezed up satisfactorily for former jockey, Rosie Napravnik. While acknowledging that the timing of the setback has made for some exceptionally anxious moments, Sharp says his camp remained confident throughout that the quarter crack would be manageable. He also confirmed that Girvin will race in standard shoes on Saturday.

Reddam Racing’s Tiznow colt Irap leapt to prominence after becoming the first maiden to win the G2 Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on 8 April. Reddam Racing is hoping Irap can make it a third Derby win for them, after I’ll Have Another in 2012 and Nyquist in 2016. Trainer Doug O’Neill was happy with post nine. “We were dreaming of 10, so we love getting 9,” he said. “We don’t want to stand in the gate for too long. We’re looking to pop out of there and be forwardly placed and in the clear so he doesn’t have his momentum broken.” Irap will be partnered by Mario Gutierrez on Saturday.

Gate 10 will house Peacock Racing LLC’s son of Dialed In, Gunnevera (Antonio Sano / Javier Castellano). The chestnut’s meteoric rise has sparked interest in his conditioner’s remarkable backstory. A racetrack legend in his native country, Sano racked up 3,338 victories in Venezuela, but the “Czar of the Hippodrome” left his homeland for good after being kidnapped for a second time in 2009. Sano started over in Florida and has been catapulted into the limelight with his orphan $16,000 Keeneland September sale graduate. His style of flying from off the pace has earned Gunnevera a legion of fans as his devastating closing style saw him win the G2 Saratoga Special Stakes and $1 million G3 Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes in his 2-year-old season. Following an impressive win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes, the powerful chestnut was being touted as a possible Derby favourite. A third-place effort in the G1 Xpressbet Florida Derby on 1 April may have removed some of the gloss, but the affable Sano maintains the conditions did not suit his colt. Regarding his Kentucky Derby starting berth he commented, “I’m very proud, this is a very exciting time in my life.”

Hall of Fame trainer Jerry Hollendorfer saddles Battle Of Midway, who has drawn 11. Battle Of Midway will be partnered by 24 year old Flavien Prat, who has his first Kentucky Derby ride. The son of Smart Strike was a $410,000 purchase from the Gainesway consignment of the 2015 Fasig-Tipton New York Saratoga select yearling sale. Selected by Tom McGreevy for Rick Porter’s Fox Hill Farm, Battle of Midway broke his maiden at first asking in January at Santa Anita Park, stopping the clock in 1:09 flat for six furlongs. After placing in the G2 San Vicente Stakes in his second start, he won an allowance race at Santa Anita, before a valiant runner-up effort in the $1 million Santa Anita Derby in April. The effort was sufficient for WinStar Farm and Don Alberto Stable to form a partnership to buy the colt. Fernando Diaz-Valdes of Don Alberto Stable commented, “Battle of Midway has shown tremendous potential, and we feel he is an excellent prospect for the Kentucky Derby and beyond.”

The no 12 berth was drawn by another Calument homebred, Sonneteer (Midnight Lute – Ours). Sonneteer, trained by Keith Desormeaux and ridden by his brother, Kent Desormeaux comes into the race as a maiden but earned sufficient qualifying points thanks to his fourth in the Arkansas Derby and a two lengths second to Malagacy in the 18 March G2 Rebel Stakes at odds of 112-1. Sonneteer has kept good company, but has yet to find the winner’s circle in 10 starts, and has history against him. The last maiden to win the Kentucky Derby was Broker’s Tip in 1933, joining Buchanan (1884) and Sir Barton (1919) as the only contenders to enter the Run for the Roses winless and emerge victorious. Assistant trainer Julie Clark commented, “He’s just constantly maturing, growing, getting bigger, coming into himself. I think he likes a distance, he likes to go a little bit further, and that closing kick is helpful… I think we’ve got a shot.”

RESERVE RUNNERS

There are two reserves. Jerry and Ann Moss’ Royal Mo, winner of the G3 Robert B. Lewis Stakes and third in the G1 Santa Anita Derby for John Shirreffs is No. 21. China Horse Club, WinStar Farm, and Al Shaqab Racing’s Master Plan, who rallied late to finish third behind Thunder Snow in Meydan’s Gr2 UAE Derby Sponsored By The Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group is No. 22.