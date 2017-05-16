Scottsville Postponed

The race meeting scheduled for Scottsville on Wednesday 17 May has been postponed to Saturday 20 May 2017.

A track inspection was carried out on Tuesday morning by the Track Manager and a Trainer from Ashburton and it was agreed that there was no prospect of the race meeting going ahead as planned.

“Fortunately Turffontein is a standalone meeting on Saturday and hence, with the blessing of Phumelela, we have made the decision to postpone to this date,” said Gold Circle Racing Executive Raf Sheik.

More than 200mm has fallen over Greyville since Friday and a decision regarding the Betting World 1900 race meeting will be made closer to the time.

The weather forecast suggests the sun will be out from tomorrow but clearly the turf track will need ideal weather conditions for it to dry sufficiently.

“For this reason we have kept Sunday as a Plan B option should the track require more time,” added Sheik. “With our major race days on the horizon, we are very mindful that we need to avoid causing excessive damage to the racing surfaces while at the same keeping the disruption to the planned racing programmes to an absolute minimum.”