Scottsville’s Speed Weekend

The final fields and jockey engagements have been announced for the speediest weekend of racing.
The Tsogo Sun Sprint Raceday is the premier speed meeting in the country and sees fifty-five of South Africa’s fastest Thoroughbreds vie for honours in four Gr1 sprints at Scottsville racecourse in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, 27 May 2017.
The R750k Allan Robertson Championship, R750k Tsogo Sun Gold Medallion, R750k SA Fillies Sprint and the R1 million Tsogo Sun Sprint not only comprise the day’s Jackpot for betting fans, but also represent the best of the country’s sprinting talent for speed purists.
|No.
|Horse
|Weight
|Draw
|Jockey
|Trainer
|1
|Brave Mary
|60
|14
|G Wrogemann
|P Matchett
|2
|Call To Account
|60
|7
|P Strydom
|J Ramsden
|3
|Crymeariver
|60
|13
|A Delpech
|P Lafferty
|4
|Daring Diva
|60
|12
|A Fortune
|B Botes
|5
|Gold Image
|60
|2
|C Zackey
|G Kotzen
|6
|Great Aim
|60
|4
|W Kennedy
|I Moore
|7
|Green Plains
|60
|11
|S Khumalo
|S Tarry
|8
|Light On Her Toes
|60
|8
|A Forbes
|L Forbes
|9
|Neptune’s Rain
|60
|3
|K de Melo
|D Howells
|10
|Princess Peach
|60
|10
|R Fourie
|G Kotzen
|11
|Touch Of Magic
|60
|15
|*D De Gouveia
|P Lafferty
|12
|Twelve Oaks
|60
|1
|*C Habib
|St John Gray
|13
|Under The Stars
|60
|6
|M V’Rensburg
|F Robinson
|14
|Victory Trip
|60
|5
|*E S Ngwane
|D Bosch
|15
|Zarnitsa
|60
|9
|M Yeni
|F Robinson
Couplings: (3,11) (5,10) (13,15)
|No.
|Horse
|Weight
|Draw
|Jockey
|Trainer
|1
|Al Mariachi
|60
|3
|C Orffer
|B Crawford
|2
|Arianos Bagofgold
|60
|10
|W Kennedy
|G van Zyl
|3
|Autumn In Seattle
|60
|1
|G Cheyne
|P Lunn
|4
|Keanan’s Rock
|60
|6
|S Khumalo
|S Tarry
|5
|Naafer
|60
|5
|A Delpech
|M de Kock
|6
|Procal Harum
|60
|7
|K de Melo
|D Howells
|7
|Sand And Sea
|60
|11
|A Marcus
|D Drier
|8
|Sir Frenchie
|60
|8
|B Fayd’herbe
|J Snaith
|9
|Sniper Shot
|60
|4
|*D De Gouveia
|P Lafferty
|10
|Varallo
|60
|9
|P Strydom
|C Laird
|11
|Warrior’s Rest
|60
|12
|C Maujean
|S Tarry
|12
|Woljayrine
|60
|2
|M Byleveld
|V Marshall
Couplings: (4,11)
|No.
|Horse
|Weight
|Dr
|Jockey
|Trainer
|1
|Carry On Alice
|60
|5
|S Khumalo
|S Tarry
|2
|Bela-Bela
|60
|4
|B Fayd’herbe
|J Snaith
|3
|Jo’s Bond
|60
|9
|R Fourie
|J Snaith
|4
|Real Princess
|60
|6
|A Delpech
|D Kannemeyer
|5
|Elusivenchantment
|60
|11
|K de Melo
|D Howells
|6
|Joan Ranger
|60
|10
|P Strydom
|L Houdalakis
|7
|Miss Varlicious
|60
|8
|A Forbes
|P Gadsby
|8
|Just Sensual
|58.5
|12
|A Marcus
|J Ramsden
|9
|Live Life
|58.5
|7
|G Cheyne
|C Bass-Robinson
|10
|The Secret Is Out
|58.5
|3
|M Byleveld
|V Marshall
|11
|Sail
|58.5
|1
|S Veale
|D Drier
|12
|Vision To Kill
|58.5
|2
|M Yeni
|P Gadsby
Couplings: (2,3) (7,12)
|No.
|Horse
|Weight
|Dr
|Jockey
|Trainer
|1
|Talktothestars
|60
|5
|C Maujean
|C de Beer
|2
|Brutal Force
|59.5
|3
|P Strydom
|J Ramsden
|3
|London Call
|59
|2
|M V’Rensburg
|M Dixon
|4
|Bull Valley
|58
|17
|S Khumalo
|S Tarry
|5
|Bulleting Home
|57.5
|15
|K de Melo
|S Tarry
|6
|Sergeant Hardy
|57
|7
|G Cheyne
|J Snaith
|7
|Gulf Storm
|56.5
|1
|R Fourie
|B Crawford
|8
|Muscatt
|56.5
|9
|*C Habib
|M Roberts
|9
|Search Party
|56.5
|6
|C Orffer
|B Crawford
|10
|Barbosa
|55.5
|12
|A Forbes
|D Drier
|11
|Captain’s Causeway
|55.5
|16
|A Fortune
|S Tarry
|12
|Attenborough
|55
|14
|A Marcus
|J Ramsden
|13
|Table Bay
|55
|11
|A Delpech
|J Ramsden
|14
|Captain Swarovski
|55
|10
|M Winnaar
|J Snaith
|15
|Janoobi
|53.5
|18
|C Zackey
|M de Kock
|16
|Exelero
|52.5
|8
|M Byleveld
|V Marshall
|Reserve runners
|17
|Night Trip
|54.5
|4
|C Bass-Robinson
|18
|Moofeed
|53.5
|13
|M de Kock
Couplings: (2,12,13) (4,5,11) (6,14) (7,9) (15,18)