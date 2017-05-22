Scottsville’s Speed Weekend

The final fields and jockey engagements have been announced for the speediest weekend of racing.

The Tsogo Sun Sprint Raceday is the premier speed meeting in the country and sees fifty-five of South Africa’s fastest Thoroughbreds vie for honours in four Gr1 sprints at Scottsville racecourse in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday, 27 May 2017.

The R750k Allan Robertson Championship, R750k Tsogo Sun Gold Medallion, R750k SA Fillies Sprint and the R1 million Tsogo Sun Sprint not only comprise the day’s Jackpot for betting fans, but also represent the best of the country’s sprinting talent for speed purists.

No. Horse Weight Draw Jockey Trainer 1 Brave Mary 60 14 G Wrogemann P Matchett 2 Call To Account 60 7 P Strydom J Ramsden 3 Crymeariver 60 13 A Delpech P Lafferty 4 Daring Diva 60 12 A Fortune B Botes 5 Gold Image 60 2 C Zackey G Kotzen 6 Great Aim 60 4 W Kennedy I Moore 7 Green Plains 60 11 S Khumalo S Tarry 8 Light On Her Toes 60 8 A Forbes L Forbes 9 Neptune’s Rain 60 3 K de Melo D Howells 10 Princess Peach 60 10 R Fourie G Kotzen 11 Touch Of Magic 60 15 *D De Gouveia P Lafferty 12 Twelve Oaks 60 1 *C Habib St John Gray 13 Under The Stars 60 6 M V’Rensburg F Robinson 14 Victory Trip 60 5 *E S Ngwane D Bosch 15 Zarnitsa 60 9 M Yeni F Robinson

Couplings: (3,11) (5,10) (13,15)

No. Horse Weight Draw Jockey Trainer 1 Al Mariachi 60 3 C Orffer B Crawford 2 Arianos Bagofgold 60 10 W Kennedy G van Zyl 3 Autumn In Seattle 60 1 G Cheyne P Lunn 4 Keanan’s Rock 60 6 S Khumalo S Tarry 5 Naafer 60 5 A Delpech M de Kock 6 Procal Harum 60 7 K de Melo D Howells 7 Sand And Sea 60 11 A Marcus D Drier 8 Sir Frenchie 60 8 B Fayd’herbe J Snaith 9 Sniper Shot 60 4 *D De Gouveia P Lafferty 10 Varallo 60 9 P Strydom C Laird 11 Warrior’s Rest 60 12 C Maujean S Tarry 12 Woljayrine 60 2 M Byleveld V Marshall

Couplings: (4,11)

No. Horse Weight Dr Jockey Trainer 1 Carry On Alice 60 5 S Khumalo S Tarry 2 Bela-Bela 60 4 B Fayd’herbe J Snaith 3 Jo’s Bond 60 9 R Fourie J Snaith 4 Real Princess 60 6 A Delpech D Kannemeyer 5 Elusivenchantment 60 11 K de Melo D Howells 6 Joan Ranger 60 10 P Strydom L Houdalakis 7 Miss Varlicious 60 8 A Forbes P Gadsby 8 Just Sensual 58.5 12 A Marcus J Ramsden 9 Live Life 58.5 7 G Cheyne C Bass-Robinson 10 The Secret Is Out 58.5 3 M Byleveld V Marshall 11 Sail 58.5 1 S Veale D Drier 12 Vision To Kill 58.5 2 M Yeni P Gadsby

Couplings: (2,3) (7,12)

No. Horse Weight Dr Jockey Trainer 1 Talktothestars 60 5 C Maujean C de Beer 2 Brutal Force 59.5 3 P Strydom J Ramsden 3 London Call 59 2 M V’Rensburg M Dixon 4 Bull Valley 58 17 S Khumalo S Tarry 5 Bulleting Home 57.5 15 K de Melo S Tarry 6 Sergeant Hardy 57 7 G Cheyne J Snaith 7 Gulf Storm 56.5 1 R Fourie B Crawford 8 Muscatt 56.5 9 *C Habib M Roberts 9 Search Party 56.5 6 C Orffer B Crawford 10 Barbosa 55.5 12 A Forbes D Drier 11 Captain’s Causeway 55.5 16 A Fortune S Tarry 12 Attenborough 55 14 A Marcus J Ramsden 13 Table Bay 55 11 A Delpech J Ramsden 14 Captain Swarovski 55 10 M Winnaar J Snaith 15 Janoobi 53.5 18 C Zackey M de Kock 16 Exelero 52.5 8 M Byleveld V Marshall Reserve runners 17 Night Trip 54.5 4 C Bass-Robinson 18 Moofeed 53.5 13 M de Kock

Couplings: (2,12,13) (4,5,11) (6,14) (7,9) (15,18)