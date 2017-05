Odds-on favourite Hernando’s Promise has always been the Bookies best buddy but his shares dropped to new lows with punters at Kenilworth on Saturday.

He appeared to go to start striding short and was never in the hunt – finishing stone last 7 lengths back in a weak field of maidens.

The 7-10 shot was reported by the Vet to have returned striding short.

Seems punters were done a dirty – as he came back the way he went down.