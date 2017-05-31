1000-1 Derby Chance

There has been some critical reaction to the participation in the Investec Derby this Saturday of 25 year old Gina Mangan, the apprentice who has ridden only one winner.

On Saturday she lines up against Ryan Moore and Frankie Dettori on 1000-1 outsider Diore Lia and insists she has every right to be there.

“I’ll be donating my riding fee, plus any prize-money that comes our way. The hype I want around my ride in the Derby is the charity, but I am licenced and do feel I deserve a chance like any other jockey,” she said.

