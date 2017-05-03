Silvano Strikes Early

“This fellow walks like he just came into money!”

The words of trainer Dean Kannemeyer after Form Bloodstock had signed the chit at R4 million for the early sales topper in the first session of the Bloodstock SA National Yearling Sale at the TBA Sales Complex in Germiston on Wednesday.

South Africa’s most well established sale got under way in its 41st year with a vibrant local and international bench setting the tone early.

After some spirited bidding, the hammer fell with the early benchmark being set by the Lammerskraal Stud bred #42, a magnificent bay colt out of an own sister to the outstanding performers Capetown Noir and Across The Ice.

A foreign buyer went all the way to R4 million and Kannemeyer confirmed that he was looking forward to training Matador Step.

“He ticked all the boxes. An athletic and really magnificent specimen!I know that he was shortlisted by many and it was clear that he was going to go for money. I have trained the family and they can run. I’m just very pleased that our buyer dug deep and wanted him,” said an elated Kannemeyer.

Lammerskraal Stud Manager Sally Bruss described him as ‘a beautiful colt with depth, quality and a wonderful temperament’.

Kannemeyer trained the high-class Capetown Noir to the Cape Guineas – Derby double and the Equus Champion miler went on to win the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate as a 4yo. The son of Western Winter stood his first season at Summerhill Stud in 2015.

The Cape trainer is also a great fan of champion sire Silvano, who gave him his most recent July winner in Power King and is the sire of the promising Mr Winsome.

The second session of the sale kicks off at 11h00 on Thursday 4 May.