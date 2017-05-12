‘Sir Smiley’ Off To Hong Kong

SA’s Champion’s Day Knight, Callan Murray, has added another feather to his young cap with an invitation to ride in Hong Kong.

The initial enquiry came through on Wednesday, 10 May 2017 and after careful consideration and consultation with the Mike de Kock yard and his other commitments, Callan said the invitation was just too good to pass up.

He gets the best of both worlds as he gets a taste of riding on one of the biggest stages of world racing, while still being able to fulfil his commitments for the KZN Champions Season back home.

“It’s a short-term contract and I will fly back for the Daily News 2000 and the Vodacom Durban July.” Noted as ‘an exciting talent’ by the HKJC, Callan will make his debut at the Sha Tin meeting on Sunday, 21 May. We wish him every success and will follow his progress with interest.