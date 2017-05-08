Snaith’s Big Six

Justin Snaith’s progressive Gimmethegreenlight filly Gimme Six maintained her unbeaten KZN record when she paralyzed her opposition to win the opening feature of the SA Champions Season, the R500 000 Gr2 Daisy Fillies Guineas, at Greyville on Sunday.

The recent Gr3 Umzimkhulu Stakes winner has blossomed in the holiday province and looked a picture in the preliminaries.

Anthony Delpech, who had won the SA Derby 24 hours earlier, had Gimme Six settled 4 lengths off the leaders as A Womens Way led Final Judgement into the straight.

Angled out for her run Gimme Six made up the ground steadily on Final Judgement and at the 200m marker was already going away from them.

The 3-1 Gimme Six finished with a flourish down the outside to draw first blood for the Cape contingent and beat the gallant Final Judgement by 1,50 lengths in a time of 96,39 secs.

Sail came out of the pack to maintain her improvement and grab third a further 1,25 lengths back.

Gauteng raider Al Danza was back in fourth and was always thereabouts, without threatening.

Winning jockey Anthony Delpech described Gimme Six as ‘a top filly’.

“Justin (Snaith) had her spot on and we have been fortunate. Last year we had Bela-Bela and now Gimme Six. I reckon her major asset is her blistering turn of foot. They went slow and it suited me. I think she will get further ,” he added.

Snaith paid tribute to the Greyville track condition and said the main thing is that every horse has a fair chance.

“Gimme Six is an incredible filly and she never put a foot wrong in work. Gimmethegreenlight is a top stallion and he has shown it again,” said Snaith.

NHA Chairman Ken Truter and his wife Jane were on track to receive the trophy on behalf of the partnership who owns Gimme Six.

Bred by a partnership comprising Hemel ‘n Aarde Stud, Ken Truter and Nadeson Park, she is a daughter of Gimmethegreenlight out of the Irish winning Muujadil mare, District Six.

Last season’s Leading First Crop Sire Gimmethegreenlight had a good weekend – also siring Green Plains, the winner of the Gr2 SA Fillies Nursery at Turffontein on Saturday.

Gimme Six was a R500 000 Cape Premier Yearling Sale graduate and has won 4 races with 4 places from 9 starts for stakes of R634 600.

She looks likely to stay further – pencil her name in.