Snitzel Is Sizzling

At the halfway mark of last Saturday afternoon’s racing, Australia’s leading sire Snitzel was already having a very good day.

By then he had notched up a two-state 2yo stakes double thanks to convincing wins by Debonairly in the Listed Woodlands Stakes at Scone & Tangled in the Listed Gr2 Champagne Classic at Doomben.

But the best was yet to come courtesy of Triple Crown Syndications’ 4yo gelding Redzel who sealed his rise up the sprinting ranks with a strong win in the $700,000 Gr1 Doomben 10,000.

Co-trainer Peter Snowden confirmed that Redzel and fourth-placed Russian Revolution (also by Snitzel) will head to the paddock for a richly earned break.

Between them they have won seven of their 13 starts – six of them in Group company – and added more than $1.7 million to Snitzel’s prize money.

Snitzel’s fourth stakes winner for the day came from an unlikely quarter when outsider Vienna Miss scored a tenacious win in the Listed Adelaide Guineas at odds of 80-1 to claim her maiden stakes victory.

Redzel, Tangled, Debonairly and Vienna Miss boosted Snitzel’s prize money to a new Australian premiership record total of $13.8 million, surpassing the previous record of $12.9 million set last season by Street Cry.

Snitzel’s lifetime & worldwide statistics now read:

62 Group & Listed stakes winners (27 this season)

11 Group 1 winners (5 this season)

27 2yo stakes winners (9 this season).

Thanks to Breeding & Racing