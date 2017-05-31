Those Were The Days

I find myself thinking of the game I fell in love with 25 years ago, writes SP reader Noel Nel.

I ask myself what was the attraction to this Sport of Kings. It was clearly the sight of adrenalin pumping thoroughbreds, trained by seasonal professionals and then being ridden to the best of their ability, by talented and inspiring jockeys.

What horseracing management fails to realize, is that without owners, there will be no need to have breeders. Without owners, there will be no need to have Trainers. Without owners, there will be no need to have jockeys and without owners, there is no need for Management.

