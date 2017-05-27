Speed D-Day

The Gr1 Tsogo Sun Gold Medallion is a tricky affair with some national form interwoven with hometown course specialists, who don’t appear to lack ability.

Dennis Drier and Vaughan Marshall bump heads again, with the former saddling Twice Over’s debut winner, Sand And Sea.

Drier will attempt to win the Gr1 Tsogo Sun Gold Medallion for the sixth time in eight years and for the seventh time overall, and he has a good chance of doing so with Sand And Sea.

The rangy Twice Over colt ran on strongly to win his debut over course and distance in a Juvenile Plate where he was receiving 3kg from the previous winners.

Drier said, “He is a nice colt and has done nothing wrong. He was green and has come on from the run. I don’t know how good the others are but we are expecting a big run.”

Anton Marcus retains the ride – they jump from draw eleven.

Interestingly, it is rare to find a feature race where Mayfair Speculators have only one runner and so Marcus rides this R1 million purchase without having had his usual host of choices. Up in the weights, the Drakenstein bred colt will be competitive if improving a length or two on that.

Vaughan Marshall saddles Woljayrine, the seemingly progressive Jay Peg colt who popped up after a quiet debut (where he was beaten 3,45 lengths by Sniper Shot) to win the Gr3 Godolphin Barb like a horse going places.

If he repeats that run he must have a shout – but is 4kgs worse off with Varallo, who was beaten 2,25 lengths into third there.

Top Rated

The SP top-rated is Mike de Kock’s Gr1 SA Nursery runner-up Naafer.

The son of Lonhro made a respiratory noise when beaten 4 lengths by his boom stablemate, Mustaaqeem. But his maiden win was walk in the park stuff and he certainly looks above average – his breathing issues aside.

Fellow Aussie Sir Frenchie carries the dominant Snaith flag and this son of Choisir is bound to be stronger after his Scottsville baptism when a length behind Woljayrine in the Godolphin Barb.

With a swing of 4kgs in his favour, the two-time Kenilworth winner ticks a good few boxes in our book.

Varallo was just 1,25 lengths behind Sir Frenchie in the Barb and the son of Var could be an interesting prospect with the blinkers fitted first time and Piere Strydom up.

A course and distance winner, he won his first two starts like a horse destined for better – and is another who holds Woljayrine on paper.

Cape Raider

Cape visitor Al Mariachi has his second start here after going down a half length to Sand And Sea last time. The Crawford galloper enjoys a turnaround of 3kgs in his favour and comes into the focus on his best home form.

Autumn In Seattle won his first two starts and is a very quick son of Sail From Seattle.

He enjoys a 4kg swing with Woljayrine on the Godolphin Barb where he went down 3,60 lengths and meets Arianos Bagofgold on 2kgs better for a half length beating in the Sentinel Stakes.

Sentinel Stakes winner Arianos Bagofgold has won his last two starts and steps up to the 1200m for the first time. The increase in trip should play into his hands and could negate his weight deficit.

Paul Lafferty’s Sniper Shot is an interesting runner.

The son of Judpot won his maiden on the Greyville poly and then followed up on soft going on the turf.

He looks held by Varallo but meets Procal Harum on 3kgs better terms for a half length beating last time.

Gauteng Form

All said and done, Naafer looks to have his supporters and is a classy sort who can underline the strength of the Gauteng form.