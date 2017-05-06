Stallion Makers Get Their National Colours

Mike de Kock and the high-riding Callan Murray celebrated a rare family Gr1 double at Turffontein on Champions Saturday when two smashing Australian-bred full brothers won their respective Gr1 contests in authoritative fashion.

After the 2yo Mustaaqeem had skated home a few hours earlier to win the Gr1 SA Nursery, his 4yo full-brother Rafeef produced the goods to score a scintillating victory in the R1 million Gr1 Computaform Sprint.

There was added sentiment after Rafeef’s cracking victory as his illustrious Mum, National Colours, won this race in 2006.

After the minor ‘disappointment’ of Heavenly Blue’s third in the Gr1 SA Derby sandwiched in between, De Kock and Murray displayed the winning character when talking on a big field of big hitters in Gauteng’s premier speed contest.

With accomplished Gr1 stablemates Trip To Heaven and Carry On Alice dominating the betting boards, the speed was on from the jump – but not before the former had lost his customary couple of lengths with a lazy release.

But with Anton Marcus up, Trip To Heaven caught up quickly and was on the heels of his stablemate Carry On Alice as Cape challenger Jo’s Bond and local speed lady Wrecking Ball cut out the fractions in front.

At the 350m the race was wide open with Brutal Force looking for a gap and Carry On Alice galloping powerfully.

But in a matter of strides Callan Murray produced Rafeef with a scything run down the centre and the 4yo shot clear as the rest looked on.

Well supported from 16-1 to 7’s, Rafeef went on powerfully as former top rated sprinter Talktothestars came from the clouds to get within 1,30 lengths.

The winner’s time was a hasty 55,95 secs.

The 22-10 favourite Carry On Alice was not disgraced in hanging on for third, just ahead of the consistent Brutal Force.

Trip To Heaven paid the price for his catch-up performance and faded to run 3,50 lengths behind in seventh – just ahead of Lebelo Sprint winner , Rivarine.

Winning rider Callan Murray said that Rafeef had put up ‘ostentatious work’ and that even though he knew he was up against the best, he felt positive.

“I had a perfect lead at the 400m and he quickened like a good horse. This was easy,” said Murray.

Rafeef is by Redoute’s’ Choice out of the former SA Horse Of The Year National Colour, who won 7 of her 10 starts here.

Rafeef was purchased by Shadwell Australia for A$800 000 at the 2014 Inglis Easter Yearling Sale.

He has won 6 races with 3 places from 10 races and took his earnings total to R1 193 325.