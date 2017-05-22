Stolen Horses – Investigation Concluded

The National Horseracing Authority confirms that it has concluded its investigation into two racehorses, namely WAVIN’ FLAG and MAXIMUM FLO, which were stolen from a re-homing centre in Cape Town.

The facts of the investigation can be set out briefly as follows:

The horses in question, namely, WAVIN’ FLAG and MAXIMUM FLO were being cared for at the Thoroughbred Horses Rehoming Centre in Hyjo Farm, Phillipi, Cape Town (the “rehoming centre”). During this time, the condition and care that the horses were being given was more than satisfactory.

On 12 April 2017, it was discovered that the fence to the paddock of the horses had been infiltrated and the horses stolen.

The rehoming centre launched an immediate search and with the assistance of an Owner sponsored helicopter, on 14 April 2017, the horses were found, returned to the rehoming centre and immediately treated as their condition had deteriorated.

Whilst WAVIN’ FLAG survived the ordeal, MAXIMUM FLO unfortunately had to be euthanised due to the injuries which it had suffered.

In light of the facts of the above investigation, it is evident that the condition of both WAVIN’ FLAG and MAXIMUM FLO had only deteriorated after the horses had been stolen from the rehoming centre and that the horses were in fact being well cared for by the rehoming centre.

This incident is best described as an act of criminality which has had unfortunate and tragic consequences. However, this act exists parallel to the NHA Rules, of which there have been no contraventions.

The documents for the movement/retirement of the horses had been submitted.

One of the documents was correct and the other only semi-correct, as the details regarding the place the horse was moving to was left blank.

Notwithstanding this lack of information, the form was accepted and captured by the NHA without query.

We are of the opinion that as a result, the necessary documentation had been submitted.

The horses were not going on a second career at that stage, therefore, the other documents need not have been submitted.

It is also our opinion that irrespective of the correctness of the horses’ retirement forms, the horses were being well looked after prior to being stolen, therefore the Owners had not contravened any Rules.

The NHA takes the opportunity to extend its condolences to the connections and those associated with MAXIMUM FLO and wishes WAVIN’ FLAG a speedy recovery.

Press Release – issued on 19 May 2017 by the National Horseracing Authority of South Africa